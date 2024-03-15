Ohio tornadoes prompt mass casualty response in Logan County, NW of Columbus

For the second time in as many weeks, storms and likely tornadoes tore through Ohio Thursday night with 20 tornado warnings issued statewide.

The storms included what is being called a "mass casualty event" at a trailer park at Indian Lake in Logan County, about 70 miles northwest of Columbus. However, a spokesperson for the the county Emergency Management Agency told the Associated Press that there have been no confirmations of fatalities.

“We had a tornado strike here in Logan County. There is damage, it is still being assessed. We do have people on the ground, doing that work,” the spokesperson told the AP.

WBNS in Columbus reported multiple buildings were destroyed in Indian Lake with "extensive damage" in the area.

The EMA confirmed for The Dispatch that a trailer park in the Indian Lake area just north of Lakeview was struck by a tornado or at least very high winds that have caused extensive damage. The community also reported having a shortage of ambulances.

An NWS spokesman said he couldn't confirm that a tornado struck the community, but said there was "reports of a lot of damage there."

The Ohio storms were part of a larger system that pushed through the Midwest beginning in the afternoon and into the evening.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington and Cleveland issued 20 tornado warnings based on a review of social media posts. That does not include multiple thunderstorm and other alerts.

AEP Ohio reported 12,000 customers were without power as of 11:30 p.m., with 8,500 out in Delaware County north of Columbus where a tornado warning was issued about 9 p.m. First Energy reported 3,000 outages in northern Ohio.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency said volunteers were not needed at the "active" scene in a social media post at 11:27 p.m.

At least three confirmed tornadoes touched down Thursday afternoon in southern Indiana and north-central Kentucky Thursday, leaving dozens of structures damaged or destroyed, The Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

Storms hit Indiana, Kentucky, northern, central and southern Ohio

Tornadoes were confirmed near Hanover and Marion in Indiana and near Milton in Kentucky. As for Ohio, officials have said it's too early to say just how widespread the storms were, or whether any confirmed tornadoes touched down.

Meterologist Steve Harbenach of the National Weather Service in Wilmington said there have been several radar confirmations of possible tornadoes across Ohio, but added "we really have no idea right now how many tornadoes we had."

"There have been numerous areas we've had reports of damage," he added. "It's going to take a while for us to sort through that. it's going to take multiple days for us to sort through this to see what happened."

An X user who was driving from Lima and passing through Logan took pictures of the extensive damage. In the post on X, he said authorities told him that he had missed a tornado "by about 2 minutes." He could not confirm if there were any casualties, but said that a large section of U.S. Route 33 northwest of Marysville would remain closed as authorities assessed the damage.

Tornado watches remained in effect until midnight in dozens of Ohio counties, including Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hocking, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, Union, Ross, Butler, Clinton, Hamilton, Warren, Champaign, Clark, Drake, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby.

Severe thunderstorm warnings remained in effect for Franklin and Madison counties until 11 p.m.

