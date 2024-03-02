Weather service confirms 3 more tornadoes in central Ohio, bringing statewide total to 9

The National Weather Service has confirmed that three more tornadoes touched down during Wednesday's storms across the state, bringing the statewide total to nine, including seven that hit central Ohio counties.

No fatalities or injuries were reported as a result of the newly confirmed tornadoes, all of which were classified as EF0 on the Enhance Fujita Scale.

According to the National Weather Service's preliminary report, the first of the three tornadoes began at 5:28 a.m. west of Darbydale in Franklin County and ended there one minute later. The tornado's estimated maximum wind speed was 70 mph, which caused some tree and minor roof damage.

In addition, the tornado's path length was half a mile and its peak width was 60 yards.

The second tornado began at 5:29 a.m., west-southwest of Harrisburg in Pickaway County and lasted three minutes, ending south of Harrisburg. With a maximum wind speed of 70 mph, a path length of 2.2 miles and a path width of 80 yards, the twister caused roof damage to some homes and downed tree branches in the area.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, storm damage was blown onto southbound I-71 south of Carson Road.

Starting at 5:48 a.m., south of Groveport in Franklin County, the longest and strongest of the three twisters likely began near the Walnut Woods Metro Park area west of Richardson Road, where it snapped and uprooted pine trees, according to the report.

Reaching a maximum speed of 75 mph, the tornado continued eastward over Lithopolis Road, causing tree damage, then tore through the Canal Winchester area, where more tree and light structure damage was observed throughout the city, particularly on the north side of town.

Based on available data, the tornado possibly dissipated on the north side of town west of US 33, reaching a maximum width of 50 yards and a path length of 4.4 miles before ending at 5:52 a.m.

