North Port mobile home shooting: Dade City man sentenced to five years in prison

A Dade City man was sentenced to five years in prison following a plea bargain in connection with a shooting in North Port in 2023 that injured one individual, according to Sarasota court records.

William Walker, 41, was sentenced on April 17 to five years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence and possession of methamphetamine. There is a three-year minimum mandatory for the third charge meaning that Walker will need to serve three years at minimum in prison.

Sarasota Judge Thomas Krug also sentenced Walker to two years of probation as a drug offender through the Florida Department of Corrections. Walker did receive credit for time served, which was 340 days in jail.

Walker was initially charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm with a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling/vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine, armed trafficking in cocaine with a firearm and conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.

The other four charges will not be prosecuted, according to court documents.

A second defendant, Gilliana Eichenlaub, 41, who had also been arrested in connection to the shooting and was being charged in a separate case, is no longer being prosecuted, court records indicate. Eichenlaub was charged with altering, concealing or destroying evidence and accessory after the fact, according to court records.

Walker and Eichenlaub, of Zephyrhills, were arrested in May after North Port police responded to a residence on Cincinnati Street where they found the victim "bleeding profusely from the mouth," and unable to answer questions, according to previous reporting. The victim, who was not identified, was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

A witness told police saw the victim driving a black GMC truck ram through a fence and into an RV trailer parked on the property, North Port investigators alleged in a probable cause affidavit. A moment later, Walker exited the RV and allegedly started shooting at the truck with a pistol. The witness told investigators that Eichenlaub also exited the RV before she and Walker got into a white Ford F150 pickup truck and left the scene.

Investigators noted in the report that there were five bullet holes in the black GMC truck and multiple shell casings next to the door of the mobile home, according to previous reporting.

Officers found the white Ford F150 at a 7-Eleven at 1400 Price Creek Way and arrested Walker and Eichenlaub as they were exiting the convenience store, according to reporting.

Both cases were scheduled to go to trial in late April prior to the plea bargain and charges being dropped.

