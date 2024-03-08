Judge sentences North Port man to 30 in prison for fatally shooting sister's boyfriend

A Sarasota judge sentenced a North Port man to 30 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation on Thursday after a jury of all women found him guilty of fatally shooting his sister's boyfriend in November 2022.

Cruz Medero, 52, was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree for the death of Dylan James Baker, 43, who was killed by a single gunshot wound.

On Nov. 19, 2022, North Port police responded to a shooting at the Grande Court Apartments on the 5000 block of Greenwood Avenue, according to an affidavit in the case. When law enforcement arrived, they discovered Baker had a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The 30-year prison sentence includes a 25-year minimum mandatory, according to court records. Circuit Court Judge Thomas Krug also ordered restitution to be paid, but reserved judgment on how much. Medero, who was adjudicated guilty, will have to report to probation within 72 hours after he is released from prison, according to court records.

During the trial, the jury heard from Jossie Ortiz, who had been in a romantic relationship with the victim, Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivillig said in previous reporting. Baker had moved in and been living with Ortiz, her 16-year-old daughter, her daughter's boyfriend and Medero for about six months before the shooting occurred while Ortiz was out of town.

"He was jealous Dylan moved in," Fraivillig said of Medero, adding Medero had been living with his sister for two years rent-free.

Fraivillig said testimony from two witnesses, Ortiz' daughter and her boyfriend, revealed that Medero and Baker had a verbal altercation the morning of Nov. 19, 2022, before Medero called his sister threatening to shoot Baker. The witnesses then testified Medero pulled a gun out, went to the bedroom where Baker had retreated following the altercation and fired the gun from the doorway.

Medero took the stand in his defense during the trial, explaining he had taken the gun to protect himself and the teenagers, and was going to walk out of the house when Baker charged him, according to Fraivillig. Medero's testimony contradicted the testimony from the two teenagers who stated Baker never came out of the bedroom.

Letters in support of Medero: 'Upstanding member of the community'

Two individuals submitted letters to the Court in support of a lenient sentence for Medero, with both stating they had known Medero for more than 10 years and that he is an "upstanding member of the community."

Carlos Sanchez, an artist, and Anita Sanchez, a library circulation manager, both described Medero as showing respect and being kind to others, as well as being a truthful individual.

Carlos Sanchez said he'd known Medero since he was a security guard in the neighborhood and that while he may be outspoken, he wasn't aggressive. He added that he knows the family and that they have always shown him and his family love over the years, including cooking for them on holidays and birthdays.

"His mom had the biggest heart and I believe Cruz has the same condition Cruz was (raised) in tough neighborhoods, but he was raised to show respect, to be kind to others and truthful. He (is) like a brother to me," Carlos Sanchez wrote.

Anita Sanchez expressed concern and surprise about hearing about Medero's case and said she had never known him to be "violent or aggressive," and that he has been a good friend to her and her family over the years.

"Despite the current case I still believe Cruz Medero to be an honorable individual, a valuable member of my community and a good human being, but most of all my brother," she wrote.

