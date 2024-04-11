North Port Police arrested a man on Thursday after he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a minor.

David Bunn, 37, met the teenaged victim through social media and used a ride-sharing app to bring her to his home on Kenwood Drive, police officials said. Detectives were unable to say how they learned the girl was at Bunn’s home, but they went to his residence to investigate.

Bunn denied that the girl was in his home, but officers eventually found her inside. She told detectives that she had been drugged, sexually battered and wasn’t allowed to leave.

“Please do your best to keep track of who your children are talking to online or keep them off it altogether,” Chief Todd Garrison said. “We understand that it is not easy, but monsters like this are real. They are closer than you might imagine.”

Police officials are providing resources to the victim, and Bunn was booked into the Sarasota County jail, where he remains with no bond. He faces charges of lewd, lascivious battery on a minor, interference with custody of a minor and kidnapping.

Detectives believe there might be other victims. Call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300cq if you have any information.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: North Port man arrested after kidnapping, drugging, assaulting teen, police say