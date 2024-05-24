No one helped teen girl getting sexually assaulted on Muni train, DA says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a Muni train in 2023, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Other bus riders watched the assault happen and did not intervene, the DA’s office said.

The crime happened on May 4, 2023, on the J Chruch line. The 16-year-old victim was on her way home from school when Iman Session, 39, began to masturbate next to her with his genitalia exposed.

Violence between students flares again at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa

Session then wrapped his arm around the victim’s neck and tried to force her head toward his groin area. Despite the victim struggling, nobody intervened. Session later got off the bus.

The victim and her father reported the assault to the San Francisco Police Department, and Session was arrested on June 6.

“It is because of the Survivor’s courage that we were able to get justice in this case” said Assistant District Attorney Tanisha Gooch. “Children should feel safe while riding public transportation. We will not tolerate this behavior in our city.”

Session was convicted of attempted forcible oral copulation of a child, false imprisonment, child molesting and incident exposure. He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Session is currently in custody and faces up to five years in prison. He will be sentenced on June 5.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.