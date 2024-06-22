'Very flattering if you have a tummy': This breezy top is down to just $18

With charming floral prints, flattering silhouette and flowy comfort, you'll be living in this top until the end of the summer.

The whimsy of summer has arrived — we can tell just by the smell of the citronella candles and coconut-scented sunscreen. With the temps climbing, we're looking for breezy, carefree tops that don't cling — even when it's 90℉ and (gasp) humid. Well, Amazon shoppers have found a fluttery top at a price low enough that we can grab two without making our wallets nervous. It's the Simple Fun Pleated Back Summer Top and you can get it on Amazon for just $18 (down from $33). Summer is saved!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

When the dog days of summer hit, you kind of need more than a few options. When tops are $35 or $40 each, it starts eating into your fun budget. At $18, the price is low enough that you can afford to look cute and have fun at the same time. And maybe pick up a couple more! (Note that prices vary slightly by color and pattern.)

Why do I need this? 🧐

In the summer, we want to look and feel our best without showing too much skin — this adorable whimsical top does just that. It's chiffon made with polyester which means it's delicate and feminine without clinging to your body (that's a feature we all look for in the summer). It has a flattering V-neck with ties on either side that you can use to close the top with just a peephole across your chest, or you can let them hang for an easy-going vibe. It also has cheery sleeves that wave when the breeze picks up.

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 6,000 happy Amazon shoppers are ready to take on summer with this top.

Pros 👍

A lot of shoppers rave about how flattering this top is.

"Very flattering if you have a tummy," shared a rave reviewer. "I loved it so much I bought three shirts with different patterns."

"Very cute top," a stylish shopper wrote about this cute and breezy top. "I am 64 years old and this doesn't look too young for me. It is a great fit and the fabric is night and light. It will be great for the hot humid days of summer in the South!"

"I absolutely love this blouse," another savvy shopper wrote. "So comfortable hardly knew I was wearing it."

Cons 👎

A few shoppers pointed out a drawback or two.

"Tiny bit snug," reported this user who called this top flattering. "Size up if you like roomy clothing. Colors are nice, match my peach pants. Pretty sleeves."

"It doesn't have a lot of stretch, but is comfortable," wrote another. "I wore it to work as I felt it was dressy enough and what do you know, I have a cardigan that matches it exactly. The only thing I found irritating is that the strings/ties were just a bit too long so I just tied a bigger bow. I may cut off an inch or so and just hand-sew the ends."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

