Justin Timberlake breaks silence during Chicago concert after DWI arrest: The latest

Timberlake is on the road with his 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour,' which he has no plans of canceling amid legal woes.

Justin Timberlake, shown in May 2022, was arrested on June 18. Here's the latest. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Justin Timberlake returned to the stage on Friday night in Chicago, three days after he was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, N.Y. The superstar is on the road with his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour." The 43-year-old alluded to the incident telling the crowd, "It's been a tough week."

"We've been together through ups and downs, lefts and rights ... but you're here and I'm here, and nothing can change this moment right now," the Trolls star said in videos posted to X. The crowd erupted in cheers.

"I know sometimes I'm hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back," he concluded. "Thank you so much!"

Here's where things stand after Timberlake's Hamptons arrest.

The singer's wife of more than 10 years is apparently "not happy" with her husband and the "distraction" he's brought upon their family. (They share two sons: Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.)

"She had to film yesterday. She doesn't like any attention on the family, especially not negative," a source tells People. However, the actress, who is filming the series The Better Sister in New York City, "will always be by his side."

Timberlake was arraigned on June 18 and released on his own recognizance. It's unclear if the two have seen each other.

"He's a great dad and husband," the insider adds.

The Daily Mail reports that Biel is "embarrassed" and "extremely upset."

A representative for Biel did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

Timberlake's lawyer says they will fight allegations

In a statement on Wednesday, attorney Edward Burke Jr. said he looks "forward to vigorously defending" the pop star.

"He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA's office," Burke told TMZ.

The "Cry Me a River" singer was arraigned on June 18. According to the criminal complaint, he told an arresting officer that he had had only "one martini" and was following friends home from the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, N.Y.

Timberlake will continue tour, not seek treatment: Reports

According to TMZ, the singer will not go to rehab — which is a typical celebrity move in DWI or driving under the influence cases — and will instead focus on his world tour. (Timberlake's representative has not responded to Yahoo's request for comment.) Page Six also reports he's "pressing forward" with the tour, as evident on Friday night.

"People who've spent years around the singer tell us they've never known him to have a problem, and he's typically in control while out in public," TMZ claims.

Timberlake has never been arrested and his drinking has never really captured headlines before — except when he has brought it up himself. In 2019, the singer issued a public mea culpa to Biel when he was photographed holding hands with a co-star. ( "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.")

The singer didn't directly address that scandal for more than a week.

PR expert says Timberlake should tackle arrest head-on

Eric Schiffer tells Yahoo that "Justin can’t dance this one away."

"He needs to own up and take responsibility, and he can do this via the right one-on-one interview," adds Schiffer, chairman of Los Angeles-based Reputation Management Consultants.

Perhaps that can come via Gayle King, who publicly defended the singer on CBS Mornings. "Justin Timberlake is a really, really great guy," she stated. "He's not an irresponsible person, he's not reckless, he's not careless."

Schiffer believes the DWI "hurts" Timberlake's "brand trust and likability."

"It results in a loss of respect from fans and the public, and creates a big chill with brands for future collaborations," he says.