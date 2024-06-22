This 'absolutely gorgeous' 10-piece Carote nonstick cookware set is down to $80

Cooking with nonstick pans is like trying homemade mashed potatoes after years of using the instant kind: Once you get a taste, there's no going back. So if your cookware is crusty and scuffed up, you don't have to spend a fortune on a new set. We found a great Amazon deal on a top-seller. The pieces in the Carote Nonstick Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set have slick interiors that make them a breeze to clean. What we're really excited about, though? The whole shebang is marked down to just $80 (from $150). That's less than the cost of some single pans!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This particular 10-piece cookware set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 2.4-quart saucepan with a lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with a lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with a lid and a silicone turner. All this for $80, which is just about its lowest price all year. Our recommendation? Add it to your cart while it's nearly 50% off.

Why do I need this? 🤔

We love nonstick pans for pancakes, eggs or fish — they make cooking easy and cleaning even easier. How nonstick are the pots and pans in this Carote set? Well, you can simply wipe them clean with a damp paper towel. They're also made from eco-friendly white granite, so this entire line of pans is PFOA-free — meaning their nonstick coating is also non-toxic. They're suitable for use on all stoves too, including induction.

You'd think this popular set was made of 24 Carote gold, given its thousands of five-star ratings. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 17,000 Amazon customers thought so highly of this cookware set, they gave it a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"Love these pans," swooned one fan. "I have trouble lifting things, and these are so lightweight. They cook fantastic too."

"Absolutely gorgeous," raved another. "I bought them for my mom for Christmas and she is in love. She said they clean up very well and are easy to clean. They look so high-end and luxurious."

"Our pots and pans have to withstand being used for every meal, every day, for as long as possible," shared a third shopper. "These pans handle the job. They have excellent heat distribution, are very easy to clean and don't stain (as far as I can tell). I have made several meals with red sauces, curries and saffron rice (notorious for staining) and nothing has stained so far!"

Cons 👎

Several reviewers lamented the fact that this set is solely for stove top use. "My only complaint is that they can't go in the oven," said one. "I occasionally like to be able to do this with some dishes I cook, but I now have to dirty a baking pan and have more to clean up." That said, they added, "I am very impressed ... I've had many different brands and these have hit it out of the park."

A final fan wrote, "The only negative I can say about this product is ... the surface can be prone to scratching; this is expected, and I'd highly advise not using any metal utensils and only use wood, silicone or high-temp plastic cooking utensils."

If your knives are looking a little rusty, this No. 1 bestselling set from Henckels is over 60% off.

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $145 $345 Save $200 Over 12,000 Amazon reviewers have given this knife set their five-star seal of approval, and you're gonna love it too. It comes with a chef's knife, bread knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, paring knife and six steak knives. Plus, you'll also get a sharpening steel, a pair of kitchen shears and a stylish wooden block to store everything in. "Finally sharp (and safe) knives," said one thrilled reviewer. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen." $145 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

