Mead's Quarry has potentially toxic pink algae bloom, Ijams Nature Center warns

A pink algae bloom that could be toxic to pets and people has Ijams Nature Center advising people to stay away from Mead’s Quarry.

The quarry is experiencing a temporary bloom of "Planktothrix rubescens" a cyanobacterium that produces microcystin, a toxin that can be harmful to people and pets when in large enough concentration, Ijams said in a Facebook post. The bacteria has given the water a slight pink coloration.

The nature center has posted a health advisory warning not to swim in or ingest the water, scum, foam or algae in the popular quarry. The advisory will remain in effect until the bloom dissipates and microcystin levels decrease, the post said.

"Until the Health Advisory is lifted, people and pets should not swim, wade or come into contact with water, and should seek medical attention if they or their family members are experiencing illness after swimming or playing in the water," the nature center said in its Facebook post.

University of Tennessee Knoxville students and faculty who were conducting water quality tests at the lake as part of a class alerted Ijams to the bloom. The center is working with the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to determine the best safety practices.

The nature center will update information when microcystin levels are less than or equal to the state’s health advisory levels.

What is microcystin? Why is it dangerous?

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, exposure to cyanobacteria or their toxins can produce allergic reactions such as skin rashes, eye irritations, respiratory symptoms and in some cases gastroenteritis, liver, kidney failure, or even death. There are relatively few documented cases of severe human health effects, however, the EPA said.

The most common way for humans to be exposed to cyanobacteria is through accidental ingestion or inhalation during activities in bodies of water.

Microcystin is the most widespread toxin. It is a potent liver toxin and possible human carcinogen, the EPA said. Fish and bird deaths have been reported in water bodies with persistent cyanobacteria blooms.

Ijams Nature Center warned that blooms of this particular cyanobacteria might become a more regular occurrence at this time of year due to climate change.

"Changes in aquatic systems such as this, extreme weather events, higher fire potentials and earlier flowering of plants are all effects of increasingly warming temperatures," the nature center said in its post. "Thankfully, Ijams expects this to be a short-lived event that will resolve itself before swimming season begins."

