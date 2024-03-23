Maricopa County to only shelter dogs on emergency basis after dog dies of Strep zoo

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control announced on Friday that it's asking cities and residents to not bring stray dogs to its shelters after a deceased dog tested positive for Streptococcus zooepidemicus — also known as Strep zoo.

The county said an employee found a 3-year-old dog dead in its kennel on March 8 at the agency's west shelter in Phoenix, prompting a veterinary team to test the dog and receiving a positive result for Strep zoo.

MCACC is deep cleaning the three kennel wings the deceased dog was housed in and will prioritize antibiotics for the dogs housed near it.

“The good news is there are antibiotics Strep zoo responds to, so we will be using those antibiotics as a preventative measure until the impacted areas can be thoroughly cleaned,” Dr. Samantha Thurman, chief animal medical officer for MCACC, said. “Once dogs are on preventative antibiotics they are well-protected from Strep zoo. The most important step is for us to clean thoroughly.”

The agency said it's taking extra precautions as there isn't a vaccine for Strep zoo and treatments for common upper respiratory infections found in shelters. It asks people who find stray dogs to keep the animal safe in their home until things go back to normal if possible.

“It is heartbreaking any time a pet dies in our care,” MCACC spokesperson Kim Powell said. “Now we need to ensure other dogs are not suffering from this illness—and no more contract it.”

The agency said it is still taking in dogs in emergency circumstances which include dogs biting people or otherwise being aggressive.

"If you’ve adopted from MCACC’s West shelter since March 9th, and you suspect your dog may be ill, see your regular veterinarian right away," the agency said. "If antibiotics for Strep zoo are indicated, the shelter will provide them to you."

The agency hopes for normal intake procedures to return by March 29.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maricopa County to only shelter dogs on emergency basis