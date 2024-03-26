Dog in Phoenix shelter dies, tests positive for infection. What to know about Strep zoo

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control announced on Friday that shelters will not be accepting stray dogs until at least March 29 after one dog tested positive for Streptococcus zooepidemicus, or Strep zoo.

The 3-year-old dog was found dead in its kennel on March 8 at MCACC’s west shelter in Phoenix by an employee, county officials reported. The agency said they are taking steps to mitigate any further exposure to the disease, such as cleaning three kennels the infected dog had been in and providing antibiotics for all dogs at that shelter location.

There is no vaccine for Strep zoo, so these preventative measures are most important for maintaining the safety of all other animals. According to a report from MCACC, the disease does not respond to common treatments for respiratory infections.

“It is heartbreaking any time a pet dies in our care,” MCACC spokesperson Kim Powell said. “Now we need to ensure other dogs are not suffering from this illness — and no more contract it.”

MCACC is only accepting dogs under emergency circumstances, such as overly aggressive behaviors.

What is Strep zoo?

According to an academic study from the National Library of Medicine, Strep zoo is “highly contagious and often fatal.” Symptoms include fever, nosebleeds and labored breathing.

Strep zoo respiratory disease attacks lung function, often causing the organ to bleed and fluid to collect in the surrounding areas, the study said.

"The disease is mainly a concern in areas that house a dense, high population of dogs," Powell said.

How common is Strep zoo in dogs?

According to a 2022 New York City Department of Health and Human Services report, Strep zoo, is a rare pathogen in dogs and is usually limited to shelter settings.

The agency report also said that unpublished observations suggest it's unlikely that Strep zoo is transmitted from shelter dogs to other dogs after adoption or transfer.

What should dog owners do?

If owners are worried about their dogs contracting the disease, they should refrain from letting their dogs be around other animals for a period of time, MCACC’s report said. This is especially prevalent in pets that have been fostered or adopted within the county over the past two weeks, the agency added.

Dogs that show any symptoms of Strep zoo should be promptly taken to a veterinarian. If antibiotics for the disease are recommended for any dogs adopted from MCACC’s West shelter on or after March 9, the shelter will provide them.

“Because the dogs are protected once they are on antibiotics, we will continue adopting dogs out with a waiver and seven days’ worth of antibiotics for potentially exposed dogs,” said Samantha Thurman, the chief animal medical officer for MCACC.

Republic Reporter Perry Vandell contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What to know about Strep zoo, a contagious infection for dogs