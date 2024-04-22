Man rescued after pickup truck crashes into tree in Collier Township

A man was rescued from a vehicle after a crash in Collier Township Saturday night.

Members of the Rennerdale Volunteer Fire Department say they were called to McMichael Road at 10:55 p.m.

When they arrived they found a pickup truck that had crashed into a tree.

The driver was trapped inside but was pulled out and taken to a hospital.

Firefighters say he was in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

