Savor spring with these tummy-tucking capris, down to $28: 'No muffin top'

Want to step into a cool, comfy pair of capris that'll take you from cozying up on your couch to springtime strolls, summer nights and beyond — all while keeping your tummy tight? Join the club! We've found an incredible pair that's not only on-trend but on sale. Meet The Gym People Bootleg Tummy-Control High-Waist Capri, currently marked down to $28 (from $34).

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Tummy-control pants that are this comfortable and well-made are usually on the pricier side. Not only are these pants already affordable, but this discount puts them under $30. They're ultra-versatile and available in seven lovely colors: You can wear them as basic yoga pants for exercise or casual days, but the control-top waistband and streamlined silhouette make them professional enough to wear to the office.

Why do I need this? 🤔

We'd all like a little tummy control from our pants, but we don't want to be squeezed like a sausage. This flowy culotte is slim and trim where it counts, cinching the waist and tightening that tummy thanks to an extra-thick waistband and a stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric.

As we mentioned, you can wear them to work, play or exercise. The sleek seams and structured design can fool everyone into thinking you're wearing "real" trousers. Think of these like jeggings, but even more comfortable. They're also warm enough for winter days and cool enough for outdoor summer hangs.

Say hello to your new favorite cozy capris. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 4,500 shoppers love the look and fit of these flowy, flattering capris that hug nicely and cause "no muffin top."

Pros 👍

"Bought one pair before my trip to Central America, and loved so much I bought 4 more!" said a five-star reviewer. "High waist helps to shape, wicking material keeps them cool and dry even in the tropical heat and they are the perfect length for me (below the knee just enough). Great quality AND they have pockets!!"

"These are great workout pants," shared another. "They are just the right amount of stretchy. They are high-waisted and provide a small amount of tummy control, so they are flattering. The legs flare, and the fabric is a nice texture, so it feels good when it moves around your legs."

"Love these pants," raved a third five-star fan. "My new go-to capris. They’re comfy and lightweight for summer. The design gives me slight tummy control and goes up high enough to avoid muffin top. The pocket placement is great. I can dress them up by simply adding a nice blouse and cute sandals."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers did not like the waistband. "I would have loved these pants if it were not for the thin, tight elastic band at the top," revealed one.

Echoed another, "The waistband only has a very thin elastic at the top despite the band itself being very wide."

"High waisted, but no tummy control," said a four-star reviewer. "It is flattering, I have thinner legs and it’s not too wide leg. I was just surprised that it didn’t have more tummy control."

