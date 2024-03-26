Man charged in deadly shooting on Hudson Ave. in Rochester

A 31-year-old man was charged in connection with the recent shooting death on Hudson Avenue in Rochester.

Christopher McCrea Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, in connection with the March 16 killing of Julius T. June, 31. June was shot in the torso on Hudson Avenue following a verbal altercation. After he was shot, June ran into a nearby local business where he died, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

Police said that June and McCrea did not know one another.

McCrea was arrested on North Clinton Avenue on Monday without incident, Umbrino said.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Christopher McCrea charged in death of Julius June in Rochester NY