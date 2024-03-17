One dead following shooting in Rochester; investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Rochester on Saturday.

Rochester police said 31-year-old Julius T. June was found with a gunshot wound to his torso about 9 p.m. on Hudson Avenue. Police said June was engaged in a verbal altercation in the street prior to the shooting, which escalated into the fatal shooting.

Following the shooting, June entered a nearby local business where he died, police said.

The Rochester Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information or relevant video footage is being asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Section at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Julius June was fatally shot on Hudson Ave. in Rochester NY