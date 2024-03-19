Man arrested for murder in Central El Paso stabbing claims self-defense

An El Paso man facing a murder charge claimed he fatally stabbed another man in self-defense after being jumped in a Central El Paso alley, court documents state.

Oscar Guzman Jr., 58, was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man about 4:15 p.m. Monday, March 11, in an alley in the 2900 block of Porter Avenue, El Paso Police Department officials said. Guzman is facing one count of murder.

The name of the victim has not been released as police work to notify his next of kin, officials said.

Guzman was booked Tuesday, March 12, into the El Paso County Jail on a $1 million bond. He has yet to post bail as of Tuesday, March 19, jail logs show. A March 18 bond hearing for Guzman was cancelled, court records show.

Guzman asks cops to shoot, kill him

El Paso Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing about 4:15 p.m. Monday, March 11, and found the victim on the ground in an alley on Porter Avenue near Piedras Street.

Officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, officials said.

Two officers responding to the stabbing call saw a man, Guzman, who matched the description of the suspect involved in the attack walking south on Piedras Street, a complaint affidavit states.

Guzman had blood on his clothes and a bandana hanging out of his back, left pocket, the affidavit states. The officers made a U-turn to question Guzman.

The officers gave Guzman "loud and clear verbal command to have a seat" but he ignored them, the affidavit states.

Guzman began taking items out of his pockets and throwing the items on the ground. He allegedly told the officers, "If you all wanna kill me, shoot me," the affidavit states.

The officers continued to tell Guzman to sit down. He eventually listened to the officers, began sitting down and told them, "shoot me," the affidavit states.

The officers placed Guzman in handcuffs without further incident.

Guzman found covered in blood, claims he acted in self-defense

The officers asked Guzman why he was covered in blood. He responded, "because you know what, they jumped me," the affidavit states.

Officers asked who had jumped him and he replied using a racial slur for Hispanics to describe the victim.

Guzman said he was jumped "when I was walking the alley," the affidavit states. He added he was beaten, left with a busted lip and he needed to defend himself.

He told the officers, "I don't give a (expletive) what you all do to me, take me to jail."

As officers were about to search Guzman, he told them "I don't have a knife," the affidavit states.

Guzman was taken to the El Paso Police Department's headquarters, where he was questioned by officers. He admitted to stabbing the victim multiple times with a Bowie knife and getting rid of the knife as he walked down Piedras Street, the affidavit states.

A business owner reported to police that he found a knife on his property. Police viewed surveillance video that showed Guzman throwing the knife onto the business' property, the affidavit states. The knife matched the description of the knife Guzman told police he used in the stabbing.

Guzman was arrested on suspicion of murder.

