El Paso man arrested on murder charge in Central El Paso stabbing

An El Paso man was arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly stabbing in a Central El Paso alley, authorities said.

Oscar Guzman Jr., 58, is accused of fatally stabbing another man about 4:15 p.m. Monday, March 11 in an alley in the 2900 block of Porter Avenue, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Oscar Guzman Jr.

The name of the victim has not been released as police work to notify his next of kin, officials said.

El Paso police responded to reports of the stabbing and found the victim in the alley with life-threatening stab wounds, officials said. The man was taken to University Medical Center of El Paso for treatment. He died at the hospital.

Officers found Guzman at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Piedras Street. An investigation revealed the men got into an argument and Guzman stabbed the other man, officials said.

Guzman was booked Tuesday, March 12 into the El Paso County Jail on a $1 million bond. He has yet to post bail as of Friday, jail logs show.

This is the third murder case in El Paso in 2024 compared to four cases at this same time last year.

