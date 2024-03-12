Man killed in stabbing in Central El Paso alley near Fort Boulevard

El Paso police have taken a man into custody following a fatal stabbing on Monday evening in an alley in a Central-area neighborhood, police said.

Police officers found a man who had been stabbed after responding to a call to check on his welfare at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday, March 11, in an alley in the 2900 block of Porter Avenue, Detective Judy Oviedo, a police spokeswoman, told news reporters.

The address is near the intersection of Piedras Street and Fort Boulevard.

The mortally wounded man was transported to a hospital, where he died, Oviedo said.

Patrol officers took a man, described as being in his late 50s, into custody in connection with the investigation into the stabbing, Oviedo said.

The death is under investigation by homicide detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

The name of the man who died and other details had not been released as an investigation continued on Monday night.

*This is a developing story. Check back later for any updates.

El Paso police patrol car

