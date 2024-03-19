El Paso police identify victims in deadly shooting at Rock City bar

El Paso police officials have released the name of a man killed in a shooting that wounded three other people outside an East Side bar over the weekend.

Mario Daniel Avalos, 37, of West El Paso, died at a hospital, police officials said in a news release on Monday, March 18, as the homicide investigation continued.

The deadly shooting occurred at about 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, outside the Rock City Bar & Grill, 2285 Trawood Drive near Lee Trevino Drive, police said.

The other persons wounded by gunfire were identified by police as Rashad Dantron Allen, 28, of Fort Bliss, and Ariel De Asha Brown, 28, and Giuliani Martin, 20, both of Central El Paso.

Details on the shooting have not been disclosed as an investigation continues by the Crimes Against Persons Unit. No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information on the Rock City shooting may call the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.cselpaso.org.

