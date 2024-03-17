One dead, others wounded in East El Paso shooting outside a bar

El Paso police detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and wounded several others outside an East Side bar over the weekend.

The shooting occurred after 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 16. Red crime-scene tape could be seen outside the Rock City Bar & Grill in the 2200 block of Trawood Drive near Lee Trevino Drive.

Three people with critical injuries were taken to a hospital and it was believed that possibly a fourth wounded person arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle, police said. One of the victims died at the hospital. Names have not been disclosed.

The shooting is under investigation by homicide detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit. No arrests had been announced.

The shooting is part of a pattern of late-night gun violence associated with bars in El Paso.

Anyone with information on the Trawood homicide or any other shootings may call police at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.cselpaso.org.

