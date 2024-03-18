El Paso man sentenced to prison in 2023 stabbing outside Bucks Cabaret strip club

An El Paso man was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a 2023 stabbing outside an Eastside strip club.

Anthony Paul Yepez, 26, was sentenced Feb. 15 to five years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a March 2023 stabbing outside of Bucks Cabaret, 11701 Gateway West Blvd., in East El Paso, court records show. He was given time-served credit for the 341 days he was jailed while waiting for a resolution to the case.

Anthony Paul Yepez

A charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed, court records show.

The sentence was handed down by 327th District Court Judge Monique Velarde Reyes at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse in Downtown El Paso.

Yepez and Ethan Edward Alvarez, 24, were accused of stabbing Casey Kelley, 36, during a March 12, 2023, fight in the parking lot of Bucks Cabaret. Kelley, of Horizon City, was seriously injured in the stabbing.

More: El Paso man arrested on murder charge in Central El Paso stabbing

Alvarez is also facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. His case remains pending in district court. A trial date has not been set, court records show.

Fight leads to stabbing in strip club parking lot

El Paso Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing about 6:20 p.m. March 12, 2023, and found Kelley bleeding in the parking lot, police said at the time of the stabbing. Officers applied a tourniquet before Kelley was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Ethan Edward Alvarez

An investigation determined Yepez and Alvarez were allegedly involved in a fight with Kelley when one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed Kelley, police said. No information was released on why the men were fighting.

Yepez and Alvarez were found by police near the strip club shortly after the stabbing.

The two men were arrested on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Yepez was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Man sentenced to prison in 2023 stabbing outside El Paso strip club