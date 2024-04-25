A look at who has said they plan to run in the Green Bay area for state Senate and Assembly in 2024

This story was produced as part of the NEW (Northeast Wisconsin) News Lab, a consortium of six news outlets covering northeastern Wisconsin.

GREEN BAY - In November, all 99 state Assembly seats and all even-numbered state senators are up for election giving Wisconsinites a chance to choose their legislative representatives.

With the passage of new electoral maps this year, districts in the Green Bay area have shifted significantly in shape and political leaning, leading the way for plenty of newcomers to try their hand at running.

The maps Gov. Tony Evers signed into law in February divide the state's legislative districts more evenly between Democrats and Republicans and dramatically weaken advantages granted to Republicans by district maps passed in 2011.

This is according to an analysis of the maps by Marquette University Lubar Center research fellow John Johnson.

While the legislative election is over half a year away, interested candidates began circulating nomination papers on April 15 and have until June 3 to return them and secure a spot on the ballot.

Assembly candidates must gather between 200 and 400 signatures and Senate candidates must collect between 400 and 800 signatures to get on the ballot.

In any race, if there is more than one eligible candidate registered to a political party, a primary election will be held on Aug. 13.

To help prepare for the state legislative races, the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin compiled a list of who has announced their bid for local legislative races and could potentially be on the August or November ballots.

This list will be updated.

Senate District 2

Under the new legislative maps, the 2nd Senate District's boundaries changed significantly. The previous boundaries had covered Allouez, Howard, northwestern Brown County, parts of Shawano County and the northern half of Outagamie County.

It now covers Little Chute and a portion of Kaukauna along its southern border and stretches north covering Clintonville, Suamico and Shawano.

The district is currently held by Sen. Rob Cowles, R-Allouez, who has served since 1987 and is the longest currently serving member of the Wisconsin Senate. He announced his retirement in early April but will continue serving the district until his term expires in January.

Looking to replace him is Sen. Eric Wimberger, R-Green Bay, who currently serves District 30 but is switching to District 2. College instructor and former journalist Kelly Peterson had made her bid as the Democratic challenger.

The candidates who have announced their plans:

Republican: Wimberger

Democrat: Peterson

Out: Cowles is retiring.

Senate District 30

The new maps created a Senate district encapsulating Green Bay and its surrounding suburbs that drew all three area senators — Wimberger, Cowles and Andre Jacque — into a redrawn Senate District 30.

Cowles plans to retire, state Sen. Jacque, who is currently in the 1st Senate District, is running for the 8th Congressional District, and Wimberger is running for the 2nd Senate District, leaving the field open for newcomers.

Business consultant Jamie Wall is running as a Democrat. Allouez Village President Jim Rafter is running as a Republican.

Democrat: Wall

Republican: Rafter

Assembly District 1

Assembly District 1 covers all of Door and Kewaunee counties and a small portion of northeastern Brown County. It lost the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in the redistricting.

Renee Paplham of Kewaunee is running as a Democrat to challenge five-term incumbent Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay.

Democrat: Paplham

Republican: Kitchens

Assembly District 2

Assembly District 2 will now cover Kimberly, parts of Kaukauna, Wrightstown, Ledgeview, Denmark, Two Creeks and Francis Creek. It no longer covers De Pere or Two Rivers.

Incumbent Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Gibson, is seeking his fourth term in office. Challenging him as a Democrat is Navy veteran Alicia Saunders.

Democrat: Saunders

Republican: Sortwell

Assembly District 4

Under the redrawn maps, Assembly District 4 effectively replaced the boundaries of Assembly District 89 but now stretches more west.

District 89's Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto, was drawn into the 4th District and told the Press Gazette in February he plans to run in that district.

Incumbent Rep. David Steffen, R-Howard, has not announced a campaign to seek reelection.

Business owner Jane Benson is seeking a bid as the district's Democratic candidate.

Democrat: Benson

Republicans: Behnke

Assembly District 5

The 5th District only changed slightly under Evers' map by stretching slightly west and gaining Seymour.

So far, incumbent Joy Goeben, R-Hobart, has not announced if she is running again, and no one else has made a bid for the district.

Assembly District 6

Assembly District 6 includes municipalities on the western edge of Oconto County with areas in Brown, Menominee, Shawano, Outagamie and Waupaca counties.

Incumbent Rep. Peter Schmidt, R-Bonduel, told the Press-Gazette in February he plans to seek reelection to the 6th District.

Democrat: None

Republican: Schmidt

Assembly District 88

Assembly District 88 became more centralized around the Green Bay suburbs in the new maps. It lost UW-Green Bay but gained De Pere.

Incumbent Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, was drawn out of his district and plans to retire from the Assembly after this term.

Assembly District 89

District 89 used to run along those northern communities on the bay but now it covers Ashwaubenon and western parts of Green Bay.

It is currently held by Behnke, who will be running for District 4.

Prosecutor Ryan Spaude has announced his plan to run as a Democrat in the newly drawn district.

Republican: None

Democrat: Spaude

Assembly District 90

Under the new maps, Assembly District 90 traded the western side of Green Bay for the inclusion of the UW-Green Bay.

Incumbent Rep. Kristina Shelton, D-Green Bay, announced in February she was retiring and would not seek a third term in office.

Looking to replace her as the Democratic nominee is Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich's chief of staff Amaad Rivera-Wagner.

Democrat: Rivera-Wagner

Republican: None

