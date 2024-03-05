Oconto County voters will see changes due to new legislative electoral maps

The new legislative boundaries in Wisconsin will dramatically affect which district Oconto County voters reside.

Just four of the 29 municipalities remain in the same Assembly district while eight remain in the same Senate district.

"Yeah, there are big changes here," Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski said while glancing at the new districts.

The Senate will go from part of three districts down to two, which roughly splits the county into a northern half and a southern half.

The Assembly expands from three to four districts – District 4 covers the southeast portion of the county south to part of Green Bay, District 6 includes municipalities on the western edge of Oconto County with areas in Brown, Menominee, Shawano, Outagamie and Waupaca counties, District 36 collects the northeast portion of Oconto County along with Marinette, Forest and Florence counties, and District 35 puts the Town of Townsend into an area with parts of Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida and Shawano counties.







See the new state Senate districts

This map shows Wisconsin state Senate districts under the previous 2022 map on the left, and the new 2024 map on the right. Each district is colored according to whether itleans Democrat, leans Republican, or is acompetitive district (within 5%).

Old maps (2022)

New maps (2024)

Note: The partisan lean of districts is calculated based on voting data from national and local elections from 2016 to 2022. Districts with less than 5% difference in Republican and Democratic votes are considered competitive districts.

Map by Andrew Hahn and Eva Wen / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Senate incumbent lawmakers consider options

The new 30th Senate District includes three incumbent senators – Eric Wimberger, Rob Cowles and Andre Jacque.

Wimberger told the Green Bay Press Gazette he plans to run in the new 30th District, which leans slightly Democratic.

Cowles said he's looking at housing farther west in order to continue to stay in the 2nd Senate District, which is solidly Republican under the new plan.

"I've heavily networked in my district in a variety of ways. I'd like to continue this for a while," Cowles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I feel pretty good about it."

"Of course I don't like it but I will deal with it," he said about moving.

Jacque will still represent his current Senate District 1 until 2026 but would need to move inside the new boundary if he wishes to seek reelection. The De Pere Republican is also considering a run for Congress to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher in the 8th Congressional District.

In Senate District 12, Mary Felzkowski, R-Tomahawk, is the incumbent state senator.







See the new state Assembly districts

This map shows Wisconsin state Assembly districts under the previous 2022 map on the left, and the new 2024 map on the right. Each district is colored according to whether itleans Democrat, leans Republican, or is acompetitive district (within 5%).

Old maps (2022)

New maps (2024)

Note: The partisan lean of districts is calculated based on voting data from national and local elections from 2016 to 2022. Districts with less than 5% difference in Republican and Democratic votes are considered competitive districts.

Map by Andrew Hahn and Eva Wen / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Behnke faces another incumbent in new Assembly district

Assembly District 89's Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto, was drawn out of his district into Assembly District 4, where he plans to run.

"I want to continue to legislate for my hometown of Oconto," Behnke told the Press Gazette. "Now I have a lot of new people to get to know."

This pairs Behnke against the 4th District's incumbent, Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, who still lives in the new boundaries and is seeking reelection.

Assembly District 89 and 4 essentially swapped boundaries between the 2022 and 2024 maps.

District 4 used to cover Howard, Allouez and Ashwaubenon and now covers Howard, Suamico and Oconto Falls. And District 89 used to run along those northern communities on the bay but now it covers Ashwaubenon and western parts of Green Bay.

Rep. Jeffrey Mursau, R-Crivitz, would be the incumbent in the area representing District 36, with Rep. Peter Schmidt, R-Bonduel, in District 6 and Rep. Calvin Callahan, R-Tomahawk, in District 35.

Oconto County municipalities at a glance

City of Gillett: Was Assembly District 36, now Assembly District 6; Was Senate District 12, now Senate District 2

City of Oconto: Was Assembly District 89, now Assembly District 4; Was Senate District 30, now Senate District 2

City of Oconto Falls: Was Assembly District 36, now Assembly District 4; Was Senate District 12, now Senate District 2

Town of Abrams: Was Assembly District 89, now Assembly District 4; Was Senate District 30, now Senate District 2

Town of Bagley: Stays in Assembly District 36; stays in Senate District 12

Town of Brazeau: Stays in Assembly District 36; stays in Senate District 12

Town of Breed: Was Assembly District 35, now Assembly District 6; Was Senate District 12, now Senate District 2

Town of Chase: Was Assembly District 36, now Assembly District 6; Was Senate District 12, now Senate District 2

Town of Doty: Was Assembly District 35, now Assembly District 36; stays in Senate District 12

Town of Gillett: Was Assembly District 36, now Assembly District 6; Was Senate District 12, now Senate District 2

Town of How: Was Assembly District 36, now Assembly District 6; Was Senate District 12, now Senate District 2

Town of Lakewood: Was Assembly District 35, now Assembly District 36; stays in Senate District 12

Town of Lena: Was Assembly District 36, now Assembly District 4; Was Senate District 12, now Senate District 2

Town of Little River: Was Assembly District 89, now Assembly District 4; Was Senate District 30, now Senate District 2

Town of Little Suamico: Was Assembly District 89, now Assembly District 4; Was Senate District 30, now Senate District 2

Town of Maple Valley: Was Assembly District 36, now Assembly District 4; Was Senate District 12, now Senate District 2

Town of Morgan: Was Assembly District 36, now Assembly District 6; Was Senate District 12, now Senate District 2

Town of Mountain: Was Assembly District 35, not Assembly District 36; stays in Senate District 12

Town of Oconto: Was Assembly District 89, now Assembly District 4; Was Senate District 30, now Senate District 2

Town of Oconto Falls: Was Assembly District 36, now Assembly District 4; Was Senate District 12, now Senate District 2

Town of Pensaukee: Was Assembly District 89, now Assembly District 4; Was Senate District 30, now Senate District 2

Town of Riverview: Was Assembly District 35, now Assembly District 36; stays in Senate District 12

Town of Spruce: Was Assembly District 36, now Assembly District 4; Was Senate District 12, now Senate District 2

Town of Stiles: Was Assembly District 89, now Assembly District 4; Was Senate District 30, now Senate District 2

Town of Townsend: Stays in Assembly District 35; stays in Senate District 12

Town of Underhill: Was Assembly District 36, now Assembly District 6; Was Senate District 12, now Senate District 2

Village of Lena: Was Assembly District 36, now Assembly District 4; Was Senate District 12, now Senate District 2

Village of Pulaski: Stays in Assembly District 6; stays in Senate District 2

Village of Suring: Was Assembly District 36, now Assembly District 6; Was Senate District 12, now Senate District 2.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

Contact Kevin Dittman at 920-431-8416 or kdittman@gannett.com.

