State Rep. John Macco will not seek reelection to the 88th Assembly District of Wisconsin Legislature

GREEN BAY — State Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, is not seeking reelection to the Assembly in November, the legislator announced Monday.

Macco represents 88th Assembly District. The district leaned Republican, but after new electoral maps were signed into law in February, the district is considered competitive. It no longer includes Denmark or the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay but gained De Pere.

"Thank you to the people of the 88th who have continued to trust me to represent them in Madison," Macco said in a news release. "It has been an honor and I am proud of the investments I have been able to deliver to the district over the past 10 years."

With the new maps, Macco was drawn out of his district but he told the Press-Gazette in February that he planned to move back in it to continue to serve 88th District.

“I have been blessed to be remarried a year ago," Macco said in Monday's media release. "My wife Lynn and I look forward to enjoying a Wisconsin summer, spending quality time with family, working to grow her new business and seeing that Republicans remain the majority party in the Wisconsin Legislature."

Macco was first elected to the Assembly in 2014 and is the chair of the Committee on Ways and Means and vice chair of the Committee on Audit.







See the new state Assembly districts

This map shows Wisconsin state Assembly districts under the previous 2022 map on the left, and the new 2024 map on the right. Each district is colored according to whether itleans Democrat, leans Republican, or is acompetitive district (within 5%).

Old maps (2022)

New maps (2024)

Note: The partisan lean of districts is calculated based on voting data from national and local elections from 2016 to 2022. Districts with less than 5% difference in Republican and Democratic votes are considered competitive districts.

Map by Andrew Hahn and Eva Wen / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

