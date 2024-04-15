Green Bay mayor's chief of staff announces run for 90th Assembly District seat

GREEN BAY - Amaad Rivera-Wagner on Monday entered the race for Wisconsin's 90th Assembly District seat representing Green Bay's east side.

Rivera-Wagner serves as Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich's chief of staff and also managed Genrich's 2023 reelection campaign. The 90th District will be an open seat in the November election after incumbent Rep. Kristina Shelton, D-Green Bay, in February announced she would not seek a second term.

Rivera-Wagner will run as a Democrat.

Rivera-Wagner also serves as the co-chair of the Greater Green Bay Chamber's Diversity and Inclusion Task Force. He enters the race with endorsements from both Genrich and Shelton.

"At the state level, we need cty representation that understands and appreciates what we’re working to achieve for our residents, and there isn’t a better person for this role than Amaad, which is why I’m offering my enthusiastic support for his candidacy," Genrich said in a media release.

A screenshot of the newly-redrawn Wisconsin Assembly District 90 outlined in light blue.

On his campaign website, Rivera-Wagner said he wants to put progress and policy over politics and rhetoric and give back to a community that has given him "so much." His issues include an economy that supports working families, providing mental health services, creating safe streets and strengthening democracy.

"It would be an honor of a life-time to serve the residents of Green Bay in the State Legislature," Rivera-Wagner said in a media release.

Rivera-Wagner lives in Green Bay's Astor Neighborhood with his husband, William, and their two dogs.

New Wisconsin Assembly, Senate legislative maps in effect for fall 2024 elections

Rivera-Wagner's announcement comes several months after Gov. Tony Evers enacted new legislative maps in place for the fall 2024 elections. The new maps include some significant impacts on Green Bay area voters and districts.

State Sen. Robert Cowles announced he would not seek reelection after 36 years representing state Senate District 2.

State Rep. John Macco announced he would not seek reelection to represent Assembly District 88 after the newly drawn district did not include his residence.

State Sen. Eric Wimberger announced he would switch from state Senate District 30 to District 2 to seek re-election this fall.

Green Bay business consultant Jamie Wall announced his run for the state Senate District 30 seat.







See the new state Assembly districts

This map shows Wisconsin state Assembly districts under the previous 2022 map on the left, and the new 2024 map on the right. Each district is colored according to whether itleans Democrat, leans Republican, or is acompetitive district (within 5%).

Old maps (2022)

New maps (2024)

Note: The partisan lean of districts is calculated based on voting data from national and local elections from 2016 to 2022. Districts with less than 5% difference in Republican and Democratic votes are considered competitive districts.

Map by Andrew Hahn and Eva Wen / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

What parts of Green Bay are in Wisconsin Assembly District 90?

The newly redrawn Assembly District 90 still includes Green Bay's east side.

The new maps remove a chunk of west Green Bay south of Velp Avenue from the district and adds more of east Green Bay, including the UW-Green Bay campus and neighborhoods west of Interstate 43.

