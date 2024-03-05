Live updates: What to know about presidential primary, local races for Super Tuesday in Tennessee

Voters across 15 states, including Tennessee, are heading to the polls today to cast ballots in the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries — along with a host of local county races in the Volunteer States.

More delegates in the presidential nominating process are at stake today than on any other primary day. Former President Donald Trump is the clear frontrunner for the Republican nomination, having won all but one primary so far.

On the Democratic side, incumbent President Joe Bide is expected to cruise to the Democratic nomination.

Follow along for live updates throughout the day from Super Tuesday in Tennessee and across the nation. Polls close at 7 p.m. CST.

∎ What is Super Tuesday? A primer on what states are voting today and what's on the ballot in the Nashville area.

∎ Haley notches first win: Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley won Sunday's Republican primary in Washington, D.C., securing 19 delegates. Still, it will be an uphill battle for Haley against Trump.

∎ Track the delegates: As the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries unfold, track the delegates each candidate has won toward securing the nominations.

