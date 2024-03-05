What to know about today's presidential primary and what local primary races are on the ballot

It's Super Tuesday.

Voters across 15 states — including here in Tennessee — are heading to the polls today to cast ballots in the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries, as well as a host of local races across the state.

The day has long been viewed as one of the most crucial in the process by the two major parties in nominating a presidential candidate.

Here's what to know about Super Tuesday.

What is Super Tuesday?

More party delegates are at stake today than any other day during the primary schedule. The Super Tuesdayprimaries usually land on March, but occasionally is also held on February.

Former President Donald Trump is the front-runner in the Republican race, having won all but the Washington, D.C. primary so far over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

But Haley has vowed to stay in the contest and Super Tuesday could be her last shot at representing a competitive campaign against Trump, who has loomed large over the Republican party as its de-facto leader.

President Joe Biden on the other hand, as the incumbent, is expected to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

What states are voting on Super Tuesday?

The states holding primary elections on March 5 include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

One territory, American Samoa, will also hold a primary election.

Iowa's Democratic Party will also release the results of its mail-in voting on March 5.

Why is Super Tuesday a big deal?

It’s not just the presidential primaries that could matter. Other competitive primaries are slated to happen in the states that will be voting on March 5.

California, for instance, is seeing a fierce intra-party primary battle between three major Democrats for a solidly blue open Senate seat in the liberal state. California voters will also consider a ballot measure known as Proposition 1, which would address the state's mental health system and homelessness crisis.

In Alabama, a court order that mandated a new congressional map has put two House Republican lawmakers – Reps. Barry Moore and Jerry Carl – in a bitter member-on-member primary.

North Carolinians will also vote in a gubernatorial primary on Super Tuesday, setting up what's expected to be a high-pressure race in the fall. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has emerged as the Democratic frontrunner, while North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is expected to lead Republicans.

Who is on the Tennessee primary ballot?

The Republican and Democratic presidential primaries in Tennessee will take place on March 5. Here's who will appear on the ballot.

Republican primary

Ryan Binkley

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

David Stuckenberg

Donald J. Trump

Democratic primary

Joseph R. Biden

What else is on the ballot in the Nashville area?

Voters will decide primaries for the Davidson County assessor of property, a Nashville family court judgeship and one seat on the Nashville school board. Wilson County voters will also vote in the primary for three school board seats.

The primary elections will all but decide the winners in most of those races.

The race for District 1 seat on the Metro Nashville Public Schools board of education is the only race in which candidates from both major parties are running. In the other races, the winner of the primary is expected to win in August but will have to defeat any independent challengers, who don't have to go through the primary process.

Davidson County Assessor of Property

Tomesia Day

Vivian Wilhoite

Both candidates are Democrats.

Read more about the race here.

Davidson County 4th Circuit Court judge

Tusca Alexis

Audrey Anderson

Stan Kweller

Stephanie Williams

All candidates are Democrats for the judgeship of one of Nashville's family courts.

Read more about the race here.

Metro Nashville Public Schools Board of Education District 1

Dominique McCord-Cotton, Democrat

Demytris Savage-Short, Republican

Robert Taylor, Democrat

LaTonya Winfrey, Democrat

The other four seats up for grabs in this year's election — District 3, 5, 7 and 9 — all have candidates running unopposed so far, two of whom are incumbents. You can only vote in primaries for the district you're registered to vote in.

You can find your district at this link.

Read more about the District 1 race here.

Wilson County School Board Zone 3

Melissa Walker Lynn

Joe Schippers

Wilson County School Board Zone 7

Jamie Farough

Jessica Hill

Lebanon Special School District at-large

Heather Sadler Gallaher

Dusty Jones

All candidates in Wilson County are Republicans.

Read more about the three Wilson County school board races here.

When do polls open and close in Tennessee?

In Nashville and in many places across Tennessee, the polls open at 7 a.m. CST and close at 7 p.m. CST. Be sure to check with your local county election commission for details.

You can check your voter registration status and find your voting precinct location at https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/

What time do polls close in Super Tuesday states?

Here's a look at when polls will close states across the country holding elections on Super Tuesday. Some areas may close polls earlier or later than these times, so you should check with your local election officials before casting your ballot.

Alabama: 7 p.m. CST

Alaska: 8 p.m. AKST

Arkansas: 7:30 p.m. CST

California 8 p.m. PST

Colorado: 7 p.m. MST

Iowa (No live voting. Republicans held their caucuses Jan. 15. Democrats are voting by mail.)

Maine 8 p.m. EST

Massachusetts 8 p.m. EST

Minnesota 8 p.m. CST

North Carolina 7:30 p.m. EST

Oklahoma 7 p.m. CST

Tennessee: Varies by county, but many polls close at 8 p.m. ET

Texas 7 p.m. CST

Utah: 8 p.m. MST

Vermont 7 p.m. EST

Virginia 7 p.m. EST

Is it too late to register to vote for the March 5 primary?

Yes. The voter registration deadline for the March 5 primary was Feb. 5. To check your registration status, visit govotetn.com. The deadline has also passed to request an absentee ballot. That deadline was Feb. 27.

Do I need to bring a photo ID to vote in Nashville, Tennessee?

Yes. Voters in Tennessee must bring a valid photo identification card, which can include a driver's license or photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee, a U.S. passport, a U.S. military photo ID or a Tennessee handgun carry permit that includes a photo.

College student IDs, city- or county-issued IDs, and out-of-state photo IDs are not accepted.

You do not need to bring your voter registration card to vote.

Who can vote in Tennessee primary?

You can request either a Republican or Democratic ballot, and poll workers will ensure you have the correct ballot.

To find your school board district, enter your address here.

Can I leave work to vote in Nashville?

Employers are required to give their employees paid time off to vote provided they have been given notice.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Does Tennessee vote on Super Tuesday? Who can vote, what's on primary ballot