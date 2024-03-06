Nashville school board race: Robert Taylor takes early lead among District 1 Democrats

Robert Taylor is currently in the lead in a tight race among the three Democrats vying for the District 1 Metro Nashville Public Schools board seat after early returns from the county primary election came in shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The other four seats up for grabs in this year's election — District 3, 5, 7 and 9 — all have candidates running unopposed so far, two of whom are incumbents.

District 1 candidates LaTonya Winfrey and Dominque Cotton-McCord trailed behind Taylor. Here's how the votes break down so far:

Demytris Savage-Short, the sole Republican candidate running for District 1, will advance to the Aug. 1 county general election. As early returns rolled in, Savage-Short held off on giving a statement to The Tennessean, saying she would first pray about it.

What to know about Demytris Savage-Short

A private duty pediatric nurse, a mother and a devout Christian, Savage-Short believes strongly in giving parents more authority over what their children are taught in public schools. She and her husband chose to pull their daughter out of elementary school at MNPS in 2021 because they were concerned over what was being taught about homosexuality, among other things they saw as age-inappropriate and indoctrination. Their daughter is now home-schooled. They also believe their daughter was not getting a quality basic education. She said she feels called by God to run and wants to push for a return to classical education and firmer discipline at MNPS. It is her first time running for school board.

Who are the candidates in the other school board races?

District 3: Current board member Emily Masters did not run for reelection. Former Metro Council member Zach Young, a Democrat, is running for the seat.

District 5: Board member Christiane Buggs left her seat shortly after she was named as the new CEO of nonprofit Public Education Needs Community Involvement and Leadership, also known as PENCIL. Amazon business analyst TK Fayne is running for the seat.

District 7: Current board member Freda Player is running again for her seat. She also serves as the co-chair of the board.

District 9: Current board member Abigail Tylor is running again for her seat.

What's next?

Independent candidates can join the school board race ahead of the county general election on Aug. 1. They have until April 4 to file their petition and qualify to run. After that, the Aug. 1 ballot will be finalized.

The deadline to register to vote in the August election is July 2. Early voting runs from July 12-27. The last day to request an absentee ballot is July 25.

Learn more about the election, voting and more at nashville.gov/vote.

