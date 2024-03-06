Super Tuesday: Donald Trump, Joe Biden cruise to primary wins in Tennessee

Former President Donald Trump easily defeated former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the Tennessee Republican presidential primary on Tuesday, continuing his march toward securing the GOP nomination.

Meanwhile, incumbent President Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in the Volunteer State with no opponent on the ballot.

The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m. CST. Trump defeated Haley, despite Koch-funded Americans For Prosperity Action and partner groups pouring more than $2.4 million into Tennessee in recent months, and hiring hundreds of part-time door-to-door canvassers, backing Haley and attacking Trump and Biden.

Former President Donald Trump addresses the 2024 NRB International Christian Media Convention sponsored by the National Religious Broadcasters association at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday night, February 22, 2024.

Multiple polls showed 40- to 60-point spreads between Trump and Haley supporters in the months leading up to Tuesday. Sixty-three percent of Republican respondents to a Beacon Center poll in January said they would vote for Trump even if he is convicted of a crime.

Tennessee was among the 16 states and a U.S. territory voting on Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the primary election season. Remaining party primaries will conclude before the party conventions, where electors will vote to formally select each party’s presidential nominee. The general presidential election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Going into the day, Trump had defeated Haley in eight of the nine GOP primaries that took place prior to Super Tuesday. Haley won the Republican primary election against Trump in Washington D.C. on Sunday, becoming the first woman to win a Republican presidential primary.

Trump’s victory in Tennessee on Tuesday marked his third in the Volunteer State – the former president won the Tennessee Republican primary in 2016 and 2020, and went on to win the state in the general election in both years with more than 60% of the vote.

Four years later, Tennessee Republicans remain fiercely loyal to Trump – despite three criminal indictments and two impeachments.

Paige Griffis, age 4, meets Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley in Fort Worth, Texas on March 4, 2024,.

During two weeks of early voting, turnout across Tennessee in the 2024 presidential primary elections was down 20% from the 2020 presidential primaries, and down nearly 30% from 2016, according to early voting numbers from the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office.

Still, many were excited to get out and cast ballots.

In Nashville, for instance, KK Rainey was one of the few voters braving the mid-morning rain at the Westmeade Elementary School polling location. She said that while she normally votes early, she was out of town for the early voting period and had to “make sure to vote for Trump.”

President Joe Biden at the White House in February 2024.

“We have to be sure that our country is run correctly,” she said. “We've got to do something about our borders, and our national security, and the economy. The list goes on and on. But I think that he's probably the only one that can do it.”

Another voter, John Starbuck, said he voted for Nikki Haley because the former South Carolina governor was “the best choice.”

“It is my responsibility to go vote,” he said, blinking in the rain. “I voted for Nikki Haley—I think she’s the best candidate.”

Opinions were diverse among voters, however. Shortly after Starbuck left, a trio of women walked up the hill to the polling location together.

Donna Hatcher votes at the voting polls as Agnes Brooks, 5, watches her after voting on Super Tuesday for the 2024 United States primary elections in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The women, who declined to give their names for privacy reasons, stated that it was “their duty as American citizens to vote,” and they were “voting Democrat.”

Angele Latham contributed to this report.

Vivian Jones covers state government and politics for The Tennessean. Reach her at vjones@tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Super Tuesday: Trump, Biden cruise to primary wins in Tennessee