Nashville election results 2024: Incumbent Wilhoite leads in property assessor race

Davidson County Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite leads the race in the Democratic primary for the position after early vote totals were reported.

The winner of the race is expected to win the countywide general election in August because no Republicans are running for the office.

The Assessor of Property office is responsible for appraising the value of nearly every parcel in Davidson County, which is used to determine how properties are taxed.

Wilhoite, who also served two terms on the Metro Nashville Council and ran for mayor in 2023, has held the office since 2016. Tomesia Day started working in the office in 2013 and worked her way to section leader of the personalty division before resigning in 2020.

The assessor of property serves a four-year term.

