Live updates: Here's what to know if you are casting your ballot in the Wilmington area

Super Tuesday has arrived and voters across North Carolina, and numerous other states, will be casting their ballots in the primary election.

While many voters will select nominees for federal and state races, there are several local races on the primary ballot, including school board, county commissioner, register of deeds, judge seats, and one local referendum.

We'll be providing updates from polls across the Wilmington area throughout the day, and we'll have the latest results as they come in Tuesday night.

Who’s on the ballot in the Wilmington area?

In New Hanover County, the biggest race is that of the school board where three Democrats and five Republicans are vying for three open seats on the board, and four Republicans have filed for the open NC Superior Court Judge District 06C seat. Learn more about the New Hanover County races and candidates here.

In Brunswick County, there will be Republican primary races for the District 3 and District 5 commissioner seats, and the District 1, 2 and 4 school board seats. (David Robinson, the incumbent in the District 2 seat, had filed for re-election but died on Feb. 26.) Two republicans have also filed for Brunswick County Register of Deeds. Voters in Bald Head Island will also weigh in on a beach improvement bond referendum. Learn more about the Brunswick County races and candidates here.

In Pender County, three Republicans have filed for the District 4 seat on the board of commissioners, and two Republicans each have filed for the District 5 and District 1 commissioner seats. Two republicans have also filed for the District 5 seat on the Pender County Board of Education. Learn more about the Pender County races and candidates here.

-- Renee Spencer

When do the polls close on Election Day?

Polls in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.

To find your assigned polling place, enter your address into the North Carolina State Board of Elections polling place search tool, or use their voter search tool.

Voters should also be prepared to present identification when they head to the polls. Acceptable forms of identification can be found on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

-- Renee Spencer

Who can vote in the NC primary?

Voters will choose candidates for national, state, and local races. In cases where only one candidate has filed to represent a party in a particular race, there may not be a primary contest, and that candidate automatically advances to the November ballot.

In North Carolina, voters affiliated with a political party may only cast a ballot for the candidates for their party. For example, registered Democrats will receive a ballot containing Democratic primary races, and registered Republicans will receive a ballot with the Republican primary races. Some recognized political parties in North Carolina may not have primary ballots.

Unaffiliated voters may choose to vote any one political party’s ballot or a nonpartisan ballot, if available. A voter may not vote in more than one party’s primary.

-- Renee Spencer

