Brunswick elections: Several incumbents move on after primary results

Brunswick County voters decided in Tuesday's primary election which Republican candidates will appear on the general election ballot in November.

More than 36,000 ballots were cast in Brunswick County, a turnout rate of just over 27%, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

With all 27 precincts reporting, here are the results. Tuesday's results are considered unofficial until canvass, which is set for 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15. The general election is set for Nov. 5, 2024.

ELECTION RESULTS: Click here for results from Brunswick County primary elections

Brunswick County Board of Commissioners, District 3

Incumbent Pat Sykes won more than 18,000 votes -- or 78% -- in Tuesday's primary, leaving her well poised to regain her seat on the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners for her fourth, and purportedly final, term.

Challenger Jwantana Gardner Frink earned just over 21% of the votes cast.

Sykes will be uncontested on the November ballot.

Brunswick County Board of Commissioners, District 5

Incumbent Frank Williams won the Republican primary for his Brunswick County Board of Commissioners seat on Tuesday.

Incumbent Frank Williams won over challenger Erik Tammaru in Tuesday's primary, with unofficial results showing Williams with nearly 67% of the vote to Tammaru's 33%.

Williams said he was "humbled by our margin of victory" in a statement Tuesday night.

"I look forward to sharing our common-sense message of fiscal responsibility, economic growth, infrastructure improvements and supporting law enforcement with the voters this November," he continued.

Williams was first elected to the board in 2012. He will face Democratic candidate Jonathan Damico in November.

Brunswick County Board of Education, District 1

With incumbent Ed Lemon not seeking re-election to his District 1 seat on the Brunswick County Board of Education, two newcomers looked to take his place.

Vickie Smith received over 16,800 votes Tuesday -- nearly 80% of the ballots cast. Over 4,400 votes were cast for candidate Lavar Marlow.

Smith retired as the principal of Union Elementary School in 2022. She will be uncontested on the November ballot.

Brunswick County Board of Education, District 2

Catherine Cooke led a three-person race for the District 2 seat on the Brunswick County Board of Education. Cooke received over 41% of the votes cast, with 8,770 votes.

Incumbent David Robinson posthumously received nearly 6,500 votes -- or 30%. Robinson had filed for re-election but died in February ahead of the primary election. Challenger Rick Hessman received 28% of the votes.

Cooke will be uncontested on the November ballot.

Brunswick County Board of Education, District 4

Brunswick County voters wait to get their ballots Tuesday at Belville Elementary in Leland.

Incumbent Steve Barger nabbed the Republican nomination for the District 4 seat on the Brunswick County Board of Education, beating out former board member Shirley Babson. Barger received more than 13,500 votes -- or 63% -- while Babson received over 7,700 votes -- or 36% of the votes cast.

Barger will face Democratic candidate Janis Simmons in November.

Brunswick County Register of Deeds

Dana Varnam, current assistant register of deeds for the county, received the Republican nomination for the register of deeds position. With over 14,600 votes, Varnam won 65% of the votes cast, while challenger Deanna Slate took home over 7,600 votes, or 34%.

Varnam will face Democratic candidate Acquinetta (Rochelle) Beatty in November.

November race without primary

One local, contested race in the county did not require a primary, as it did not see multiple candidates from one party file to run.

Two candidates are vying for the District 4 seat on the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners. Incumbent Mike Forte, a Republican, is facing Democratic candidate Tom Simmons. Both men live in Boiling Spring Lakes.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the area’s latest Brunswick County news by signing up for the Brunswick Today newsletter and following us on Facebook and Instagram.

Jamey Cross covers Brunswick County for the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter/X @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Results for 2024 primary elections in Brunswick County, NC