School board candidates Perry, Tew and Bascome to face Merrick, Justice and Jones

While voters in 15 states cast ballots in the presidential primary on Super Tuesday, New Hanover County voters made their voices heard in a highly contested school board race, as well as in the N.C. Superior Court Judge District 06C seat 1 race.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, voters in New Hanover County cast more than 40,000 ballots for a turnout of about 22.3 percent.

With all precincts reporting, here are the results. All results are considered unofficial until canvass, which is scheduled for Friday, March 15, 2024.

New Hanover County Board of Education

New Hanover County residents head out to cast their votes at the New Hanover County Senior Center Tuesday March 5, 2024 in Wilmington, N.C. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

Tim Merrick, Judy Justice and Jerry Jones Jr. won the Democratic primary, while David Perry, Natosha Tew and Nikki M. Bascome secured the Republican nominations for the school board race.

Democratic candidate Cynthia Munoz dropped out of the primary before early voting but still received votes.

Incumbents Hugh McManus, Stephanie Walker and Stephanie Kraybill are not seeking reelection.

Of the Democratic candidates, Merrick received the most votes with 11,036 ballots cast in his favor and 29.04% of votes. Justice came in second with 10,674 ballots cast in her favor and 28.09% of votes. Jones Jr. followed Justice with 9,712 ballots cast and 25.56% of votes.

Of the Republican candidates, Perry received the most votes with 12,182 ballots and 25.25 percent of the votes. Tew followed Perry with 9,993 ballots cast in her favor and 20.71 percent of the votes, and Bascome came in third with 9,207 ballots and 19.08 percent of the votes.

Voters will choose between the Democratic and Republican primary winners in the general election in November.

NC Superior Court Judge District 06C Seat 01

According to unofficial election results, Republican candidate Max Ashworth secured the republican nomination for the NC Superior Court Judge District 06C Seat 01.

Ashworth secured the top spot with 2,813 ballots cast in his favor, or 34.55 percent of the votes.

For N.C. Superior Court Judge District 06C Seat 01, voters had four Republican candidates to choose between -- Ashworth, Barry Henline, Susan Keelin, and Norwood P. Blanchard.

Ashworth will face Democrat Ricardo Jensen in the upcoming general election.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: New Hanover County voters chose school board, judge nominees