When to expect primary election results in North Carolina on Super Tuesday

After Election Day polls close, the process of counting and reporting results begins. Here's an hour-by-hour breakdown of what you can expect the night of Election Day, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

7:30 p.m. polls close

7:30 to 9 p.m. absentee ballots are counted

8 to 9:30 p.m. early voting results are reported

8 to 9:30 p.m. precinct officials give results to County Board of Elections

8:30 to midnight precinct results reported

Post Election Day military, overseas and provisional ballots are added to the results

Where do I find election results?

You can find statewide election results online here.

Results may be delayed this year

Due to a change in the law (Senate Bill 747 Section 29), early in-person voting results cannot be counted before polls close, leading to a delay in the process. In years past, early voting ballots could be counted before the polls close.

The Board of Elections said in a press release that this could add around 30 to 60 minutes onto the election night results process.

Likely, the first results to be shared will be absentee-by-mail ballots received before Election Day as those can be counted before polls officially close.

Are election night results final?

No. All election results published on election night are technically unofficial. After Election Day, the Board of Elections completes a process called canvassing wherein they perform audits and procedures that check the accuracy of the vote counts and also research and count approved provisional ballots.

Canvassing occurs on Friday, March 15 and finalized results will be determined on Tuesday, March 26.

