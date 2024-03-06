Pender County awaits results after voting machine issues cause delays at several polls

Pender County is still awaiting primary election results after issues with ballot machines earlier in the day. As of 11 p.m., the North Carolina Board of Elections was showing that 0% of precincts have reported results.

Pender County remains without any voting results as of 11:50 p.m. Tuesday after there were voting machine issues early in the day.

Pender County Board of Commissioners Chairman Brad George, who is up for reelection for District 1, said he has not heard anything about the delay of results after contacting the board of elections.

The StarNews emailed the Pender County Board of Elections about the delayed results but did not receive a response by time of publication late Tuesday.

Patrick Gannon from the North Carolina State Board of Elections told StarNews that check-in computers were not set up properly at some of the sites in Pender County and that the county used a manual voter check-in process.

Gannon said that all voters were able to cast ballots successfully and that bipartisan election officials at the Pender County Board of Elections are tabulating the ballots.

"Election results will be uploaded as soon as possible," Gannon said. "Officials are taking extra steps to verify the results to be uploaded to the state."

The StarNews will update results Wednesday morning as they become available.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Pender County primary results are delayed after machine issues at polls