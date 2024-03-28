Hawk retired from Licking County Foundation, still works toward Sullivan reopening in 2025

NEWARK − The historic Louis Sullivan Building in downtown Newark, vacant since 2007 and under restoration since 2013, will reopen to the public next year with its original look.

The famous “jewel box” structure on the northwest corner of West Main and North Third streets will become home to Explore Licking County either later this year or in June 2025, when all restoration work should be complete.

The final phase of the $14 million project — the interior and annex work — began in November.

Connie Hawk, the former director of the Licking County Foundation, kept the expensive project going through the years. She retired from her position at the end of 2023 but continues to oversee the project as the foundation’s part-time strategic initiatives director.

The restoration work continued through the downtown sewer-separation project that tore up streets on the Courthouse Square and resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

“I’ll work on it through completion,” Hawk said. “When we embarked on this project in 2013, we knew it’d be a long-term project.

“It slowed down, like everybody else, with the pandemic. And like everyone else, we shifted gears and focused on pandemic relief.”

In addition to the COVID-19 shutdown, the challenges have included an increased cost of materials, labor and longer lead times, Hawk said.

“Historic preservation and restoration is specialized work and takes experts to do, but will be worth it in the end,” Hawk said. “We’ve had very few big surprises along the way, but in old buildings, there’s always unforeseen surprises.”

The latest expected completion date is a dozen years after the foundation took ownership of the building as a gift from owner Stephen Jones and 18 years after the building was last occupied.

One of eight community banks designed by architect Louis Sullivan and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, it was built in 1914 and opened as the Home Building Association Bank on Aug. 25, 1915.

The famous building has been home to a jewelry store, butcher shop and Tiffany’s Ice Cream Parlor from 1974 to 2007.

Crews reclaim the original safe deposit box and money vault areas from the later Tiffany's Ice Cream Parlor freezer space in the basement of the Sullivan Building in downtown Newark.

Dan Moder, executive director of tourism bureau Explore Licking County, said it’s been a long wait to occupy the Sullivan Building but will be worth it.

“We could be moving into our office space by the end of this calendar year,” Moder said. “It’s kind of a dream come true. We’ve been on this project with the foundation for 10 years. My team is still very committed for us to be there and excited to get there.”

Explore Licking County’s offices were located in the Newark Earthworks visitor center at the Great Circle, then moved downtown to 5 S. Third St.

Moder credited Hawk for seeing the project through to completion, despite delays and cost increases.

Dan Moder, executive director of Explore Licking County, speaks about the future of the Sullivan Building in this 2019 file photo.

“Connie Hawk is a force to be reckoned with on this project, and probably all projects in her career with the foundation,” Moder said. “A labor of love.

“I’ve learned so much from Connie Hawk about Louis Sullivan himself and what that bank means. I can’t say enough good about her. As steady as they come. You could have Sullivan fatigue, but you never see that in her.”

Mike Schmidt, the foundation's new president, said it's great Hawk decided to continue working toward the goal of finishing the Sullivan restoration.

"How incredibly grateful our team is Connie was willing to stay on," Schmidt said. "She does everything. She is tireless. She's in here before anybody and often the last one to leave, working on Sullivan stuff. Every tour she gives, I learn something new."

An old lavatory with shower is cleared to add walls for a new break area with a restroom and kitchenette on the second floor of the Sullivan Building in downtown Newark.

The completed interior will include a visitor center on the first floor for events, meetings, exhibits and retail, tourism offices for Explore Licking County on the second floor, a welcome space with public restrooms and catering in the basement and accessibility through the adjacent LeFevre Foundation Annex to all three floors.

The final piece, after all other construction is complete and all debris removed, will be art restoration on the first floor. The interior work includes the murals, marble, mahogany, safe, lighting, check counters and wood benches.

The exterior work has been completed. It included restoration of the facade, including the intricate terra cotta, art-glass windows and mosaics, new doors, lower-level windows, roof and facade illumination.

Louis Sullivan Building timeline

1914: Louis Sullivan Building constructed on the corner of northwest corner of West Main and Third streets in downtown Newark.

Aug. 25, 1915: Louis Sullivan Building opens as Home Building Association Bank.

1928: Home Building Association Company joins with Franklin National Bank to become Union Trust Company.

1942: Union Trust Company merges with Licking County Bank. Buildingsoldto William Camlin.

1943-46: Sanitary Meat Company occupies building.

1946-1973: Symon’s Best Jewelry Company occupies building.

1973: Building added to National Register of Historic Places.

1979-1983: Mutual Federal Savings and Loan Association occupies building.

1984-2007: Tiffany’s Ice Cream Parlor occupies building.

2007: Newark native Stephen Jones, a 1983 Newark High School graduate living in New York City, buys Sullivan Building and begins restoration.

2013: Licking County Foundation receives the building as a gift from Jones.

Aug. 22, 2015: Local citizens celebrate building’s centennial.

2017: Foundation receives $750,000 grant from the Jeffris Family Foundation.

December 2020: Ohio Facilities Construction Commission awards $489,000 to Sullivan Building restoration.

August 2021: LCF receives $1.1 million matching challenge grant from Jeffris Family Foundation

March 2022: LCF receives $19,000 grant from Ohio History Fund for Sullivan Building restoration.

June 2022: LCF receives Ohio Capital Budget appropriation of $100,000 for Sullivan Building and adjacent annex restoration.

Oct. 2, 2023: Mike Schmid succeeds Connie Hawk as president of the Licking County Foundation

Dec. 31, 2023: Hawk retires as LCF president, moves into consulting role to oversee the final phase of the Sullivan Building restoration

