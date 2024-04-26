Grand jury indicts 51 in East Village ‘open-air drug market’ crackdown

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Over 50 people were indicted by a grand jury on Thursday for hundreds of drug-related charges tied to what San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan described as an “open-air drug market” in East Village.

Stephan’s office said the indictment was the result of a year-long investigation borne after receiving thousands of calls to police reporting drug sales in the area.

According to prosecutors, the defendants, who are believed to be connected to gangs, are accused of primarily selling cocaine-based substances to people, including those experiencing homelessness.

In a press conference Thursday, Stephan said that the members of these gangs were the driving force of the operation, overseeing from a nearby parking spot a drug dealer who was soliciting out on the street.

“It was an unacceptable situation and it is being dealt with,” Stephan said.

The grand jury heard evidence collected by investigators over the span of three and a half weeks, she continued, ultimately handing down 308 counts against 51 individuals. The defendants range in age from 30 to 75 years old.

The mostly felony charges include: counts for drug sales, drug manufacturing, weapons offenses, child abuse, resisting arrest and gang allegations.

On Tuesday, officers brought 27 of the 51 indicted defendants into custody during a day-long sweep of East Village that involved more than 100 officers, prosecutors said. All were arraigned in the San Diego Superior Court on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Based on the charges and some of their criminal records, the defendants could face upwards of one year to life in prison, according to Stephan.

The center of the market was near 16th and K Streets, prosecutors said. From April 2021 to April 2023, Stephan said police received 56,000 calls for the area — 6,187 of which were for what the district attorney described as “violent acts.”

“Cocaine sales dominated every corner at every minute of the day and night,” Stephan said.

This kicked off a year-long investigation with police known as “Operation Criptonite,” based on some defendants’ affiliation with the Crip gang.

The one-year operation consisted of undercover officers purchasing drugs directly from dealers, surveillance, and the execution of multiple search warrants.

“When you really look at the impact of what this was having on our community, and the number of complaints, and then calls for service it said something had to be done,” said Chief David Nisleit, San Diego Police Chief.

The indicted defendants join dozens who were arrested by San Diego police in the area for similar crimes when the investigation was ongoing. As of Thursday, a total of 93 people were charged.

In these arrests, prosecutors say a “significant amount of contraband” was recovered, including more than 30 firearms, three pounds of cocaine base, about eight pounds of cocaine powder, 350 grams of methamphetamine, 726 fentanyl pills and nearly $79,000 in cash.

“Our neighborhoods and streets belong to our community, they do not belong to gangs, they do not belong to criminals,” Stephan said.

