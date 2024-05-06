The secret to Shania Twain's luxurious locks is this 'salon-quality' $9 Garnier serum that her stylist swears by

Shania Twain is an icon of ageless beauty, and at 58 years old (yes, really!), she somehow looks even better than ever. Of course, the Queen of Country Pop benefits from the expertise of the stylists around her — including celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who revealed that the key to the recent style he created for Shania is wildly accessible to us mere mortals: Garnier Fructis Hair Filler Strength Repair Serum. The styling product, now on sale at Amazon for just $9, is a "salon-quality" wonder that, according to Giannetos, helps to "bring [damaged hair] back to life."

Snagging a celebrity stylist's go-to hair serum on sale for a mere $9 is an incredible deal, especially considering how pricy salon treatments can set you back hundreds of dollars a pop. When it comes to needlessly expensive hair products, we agree with Ms. Twain: "That don't impress me much!"

Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos — who has also worked on other gorgeously-maned icons like Demi Moore, Kate Beckinsale and Amal Clooney — shared that the secret behind Shania Twain's luxurious, thick locks for a recent cover of Haute Living was the surprisingly affordable Garnier Fructis Hair Filler Strength Repair Serum.

"[I'm] obsessed with Garnier Fructis Hair Filler Strength Repair Serum for bringing [damaged] hair back to life," Giannetos told InStyle, also referring to the serum as "salon quality" even despite its very low $9 sale price. So, how does this "hair filler" work?

Infused with vitamin Cg and citric acid, this Garnier formula is made specifically to boost strength in weak, damaged hair. The brand claims the formula permeates each strand seven layers deep to help repair hair fibers from the inside for a fuller, healthier-looking exterior. With regular use, Garnier says the serum — along with the rest of the system, which includes the Pre-Shampoo Treatment and Strength Repair Shampoo and Conditioner — can help make hair up to four times stronger with up to 79% less breakage when compared to using non-conditioning shampoo alone, leaving locks visibly smooth and lush. (Curious about the rest of Garnier's four-step hair repair system? Keep scrolling for more details on the Pre-Shampoo Treatment, Shampoo and Conditioner.)

Okay, we have to say it: That does impress us much!

Shania's hair is still thick and gorgeous at 58 — and one product her hair stylist has used on it is a $9 favorite from Garnier. (Getty Images)

Celeb hair wizards like Giannetos aren't the only ones who adore Garnier Fructis Hair Filler Strength Repair Serum — many Amazon reviewers rave about the serum's positive effects on their previously limp locks.

"I am 'older' and have super long (below-bum) untreated hair, but I have to deal with post-menopausal and thyroid issues, which can both wreak havoc on one's hair," shared one reviewer. "This four-step regimen is super ... I love the way my hair looks and feels after just one use!!!"

Another mature user appreciated the serum's transformation of their hair. "I only use a little but it really seems to help my old, thin hair look fuller and have a bit more life," they said. "I highly recommend; it's worth a try if [you're] unhappy with thinning hair. My hair is also very long — almost to my waistline — and this product does not seem to weigh it down at all."

One fan even called it "better than Olaplex," adding, "I have been using this product now for a week and I'm seeing results. ... It’s not sticky, and it’s working to make my hair soft and repaired."

The packaging was a critique point for a few reviewers: "While the serum has significantly improved the overall health of my hair, I'm withholding a perfect five-star rating due to the dispenser design," wrote one. "While convenient, it can dispense more product than intended, making precision application tricky."

Many users also noted that a little goes a very long way, so be careful not to bog down your mane with the serum. "Unfortunately [the serum] I applied after I washed my hair and towel dried it left my hair very oily and greasy and thin looking," noted one customer.

Want to check out the rest of Garnier's hair repair system? Snag steps one through three below, all on sale now for just $9 each:

