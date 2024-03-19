Gov. Hochul calls for overhaul of Office of Cannabis Management

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Gov. Kathy Hochul called for a top-down review of the Office of Cannabis Management as illegal smoke shops continue to pop up across New York City.

She’s tasked the Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy for a 30-day examination of the cannabis program. Hochul wants specific action plans to get a handle on the marijuana industry, she said.

Police shut down an illegal smoke shop in the Upper West Side, called the Zaza Waza Smoke Shop, twice in 24 hours last week. The store had opened up again after it was ordered to close, according to authorities.

The NYPD had to bring in a saw to cut off the padlocks to put on bigger ones. Officers were also seen pulling out bags of illegal products.

Police said they not only found illegal tobacco, but cocaine and fentanyl. It was the second raid on the store, according to authorities.

City officials told PIX11 News they’re frustrated that state law, while legalizing and regulating marijuana, makes it harder to take action against illegal shops.

Hochul said the state needs to get a hold of the illegal shops and admitted there is a need for policy, procedure and regulation changes.

Adams said for legal businesses, like the Matawana Dispensary, to thrive, the city and the state need to protect the market from illegal shops.

Hochul’s office said that after an initial examination period, more help may be brought in for an extended effort.

