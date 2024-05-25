Good Samaritan rescues 2 after jet ski overturns in Niagara River

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Good Samaritan rescued two individuals after a jet ski the pair were riding overturned Friday in the Niagara River near Tonawanda Island, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies said they responded to the area around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a report about two people in the water. Minutes after the 911 call, a 53-year-old Grand Island man was able to help the individuals safely into his boat before they were turned over to the Coast Guard.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident “highlights the importance of boaters being alert at all times and ensuring that everyone on a personal watercraft is wearing a flotation device.”

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.

