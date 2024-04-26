Former Peoria High basketball coach found not guilty of sexual conduct with 2 girls

The former Peoria coach accused of having sexual encounters with two underage girls, William Roberts III, was found not guilty Thursday, according to an order of release provided by the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Roberts was charged with six counts of sexual conduct with a minor, but after closing arguments on Tuesday and jury deliberations Wednesday and Thursday, he was released by the court.

The conditions of the release stated Roberts must not have any contact with minors, except for his stepchildren and his 9-year-old nephew if he is supervised by the child's parent.

Roberts must return to the Police Department to be fingerprinted and provide DNA, according to the order of release. The release also stated he follow all the terms and conditions of the Order of Protection and Order Against Harassment that were or were to be issued against him.

It was not immediately clear why conditions of his release prohibited contact with children amid a not-guilty verdict.

What was Roberts accused of doing?

Roberts was suspected of having sexual encounters with a 16-year-old girl on numerous occasions between March 2011 and March 2012, according to Peoria Police Department records. Investigators suspected there was also a 17-year-old girl that Roberts was suspected of having a sexual relationship with.

In court hearings in July and August of 2022, Roberts pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

Records said multiple people suspected there was an inappropriate relationship between Roberts and two underage girls.

Kristen Curry, Roberts' defense attorney, said one of the victims told police she never spent the night at Roberts' house during high school, but then during trial said she did. Curry said there were a lot of inconsistencies with the witnesses.

Curry said Roberts maintained he never had "underage relations" and it happened after they became adults.

Curry said she was not concerned at all about future charges against him.

"He was offered a plea probation in this case and he turned it down and risked prison," Curry said. "He would have gone to prison had he been convicted. So he was willing to risk that because he maintained his innocence."

'Mr. ORNG' arrested: Phoenix Suns super fan accused of child sex trafficking. What to know

Mr. ORNG: Coach that later replaced Roberts also facing sex crime charges

Roberts' employment at the school preceded that of another basketball coach accused of sexual misconduct. Widely known by Phoenix Suns fans as the orange body-painted Mr. ORNG, Patrick Battillo, 37, was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony charges, including luring a minor for sexual exploitation and child sex trafficking.

The trial against Roberts came weeks after Battillo was arrested on suspicion of offering underage students money in exchange for images and videos of them performing sex acts.

Battillo was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony charges, including luring a minor for sexual exploitation and child sex trafficking.

