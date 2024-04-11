'Mr. ORNG' arrested: Phoenix Suns super fan accused of child sex trafficking. What to know

Phoenix Suns superfan and high school basketball coach 37-year-old Patrick Battillo was recently arrested on child sex trafficking charges along with a teacher whom police say told Battillo about the criminal investigation into him before officers could confront him.

Officials say police arrested Battillo, a boys basketball coach at Peoria High School who also went by the moniker "Mr. ORNG" at Suns games, after he asked juvenile students to send him images and videos of them performing various sex acts in exchange for money.

Police also arrested 46-year-old Holly Holgate, who police say told Battillo about the criminal investigation, thus allowing him to leave the school before officers could contact him. She too was booked into jail on charges of hindering prosecution and failing to report child abuse or neglect.

Here's what we know about Battillo and Holgate:

What happened to Mr. ORNG?

Kristopher Babros, a department spokesperson, said police were told about an investigation into Battillo on Tuesday morning after school administrators contacted the school resource officer. Babros said officers arrested Battillo without incident in Goodyear and booked him into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of several felony charges including luring a minor for sexual exploitation and child sex trafficking.

What prompted the investigation into Suns superfan?

Court documents state that Battillo approached a 16-year-old boy and asked him to send pictures and video of him performing sex acts on himself and his girlfriend, who was also a minor. Documents say Battillo told the boy that he sold similar child pornography to an unknown woman, though the boy later suspected the woman didn't exist and was actually Battillo.

The boy confirmed his suspicions when he messaged a Snapchat account Battillo shared, claiming it was the woman's account, and saw Battillo check his phone during a basketball game and start typing, and then saw the alleged woman begin typing a response to the boy, documents state. Officials were later alerted to the incident and began investigating.

Documents say Battillo initially agreed to speak with a detective but quickly invoked his Fifth Amendment rights after the detective asked him about his relationship with children. He was booked into a Maricopa County jail where he's being held on a $100,000 bond.

Why was Holgate arrested?

Court documents say four students who were all on Battillo's basketball team approached Holgate on Tuesday morning and asked to speak with her before informing her about Battillo asking for nude photos and videos in exchange for money. When Holgate asked for proof of the allegations, one of the students showed her screenshots of the Snapchat conversation they had with Battillo.

Documents say Holgate told the students she was going to tell Battillo about their allegations and sent two of the students to the front office and the other two back to class despite being mandated to immediately report allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors to school administrators and police. Documents note that Holgate had also received training on helping at-risk children.

Holgate interrupted Battillo's class and asked him to step outside where she told him what the students shared with her as she felt he "deserved to know what he was being accused of," documents say.

When officers asked Holgate why she would tell Battillo rather than report the incident to administrators and police, Holgate said it was a "hasty" decision and felt she had reported the incident by sending two of the students to the front office, documents say.

How did the school district respond?

The Peoria Unified School District released a statement acknowledging the two arrests and that it was cooperating with law enforcement.

"The safety and well-being of our students is paramount," the district said. "Should a student need someone to talk to about what they are feeling, we will have our social worker and members of our counseling team available. The Peoria Police Department is encouraging those with information in this case to reach out to them through the Tip Phone Line: 623-773-7045 or via e-mail: PDTips@peoriaaz.gov."

The district said Battillo coached basketball for the school since 2019 when he passed a background check and had no previous reports of misconduct during his tenure. Holgate was a teacher at the school since 2000.

Are Battillo and Holgate still in jail?

Sgt. Monica Bretado, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, said Battillo remained in jail as of Thursday morning while Holgate bonded out.

Battillo attended an initial appearance hearing where the judge set his bond at $100,000. If bonded out, Battillo would be required to undergo electronic monitoring. He would also be barred from contacting any of the victims, Holgate or any minors. He would also not be allowed to use the Internet except for work, school or consulting with this attorney.

Holgate, whose felony charges are lower classes than Battillo's, had her bond set at $25,000. Holgate would also be under supervised release but isn't subjected to electronic monitoring or restricted Internet usage.

