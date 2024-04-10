Phoenix Suns super fan 'Mr. ORNG' arrested on child sex trafficking charges

A Phoenix Suns superfan who gained notoriety for wearing orange attire at basketball games has been arrested on suspicion of sex crime charges, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Officials say police arrested 37-year-old Patrick Battillo, a boys basketball coach at Peoria High School who also went by the moniker "Mr. ORNG" at Suns games, after he asked juvenile students to send him images and videos of them performing various sex acts in exchange for money.

Kristopher Babros, a department spokesperson, said police were told about an investigation into Battillo on Tuesday morning after school administrators contacted the school resource officer. Babros said officers arrested Battillo without incident in Goodyear and booked him into jail on suspicion of several felony charges including luring a minor for sexual exploitation and child sex trafficking.

Babros said officers also arrested 46-year-old Holly Holgate, whom police say told Battillo about the criminal investigation, thus allowing him to leave the school before officers could contact him. She too was booked into jail on charges of hindering prosecution and failing to report child abuse or neglect.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Patrick Battillo, Suns fan 'Mr. ORNG,' accused of sex trafficking