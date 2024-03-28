Father found guilty of child abuse. Baby suffers 'bleeding in three parts of brain'

A 24-year-old Mississippi man faces five years to life in prison after being found guilty of severely shaking his 10-week-old infant daughter.

Madison and Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett issued a press release Thursday announcing the verdict in the trial of Timothy Warren Wilson, 24, of Foxworth.

Bramlett said Wilson was found guilty by a Rankin County Circuit Court jury for one count of felonious child abuse, following a five-day trial.

The charge came after Flowood Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to Lakeland East Apartments on Dec. 19, 2022, to reports of an unresponsive child.

When the baby arrived at a hospital, medical personnel found the infant "bleeding in three parts of her brain" and "bleeding in both eyes," the press release states.

Wilson had verbally confessed on Dec. 29, 2022, to being at home alone with the infant and "shaking her out of frustration," according to the news release.

Bramlett said that during Wilson's separate written confession, Wilson stated he shook the baby "for roughly 15 seconds until she was silent."

Bramlett said at trial, the defense claimed the child had a seizure that resulted in her severe injuries. The state countered by bringing in a pediatric forensic expert who testified seizures would not have resulted in the severity of injuries seen.

According to the news release, the expert said the infant suffered from abusive head trauma also known as shaken baby syndrome.

Circuit Court Judge Dewey Arthur, who presided over the five-day trial, set sentencing for May 13, 2024.

“The coordination between the Flowood Police Department, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, and the Children’s Safe Center at UMMC were second to none,” Bramlett said in the release. “Every individual involved in this case was vital in bringing justice to this infant. Nobody, especially an innocent infant, should ever have to endure such horrendous brutality, especially at the hands of their father. We are thankful the child made a full recovery from its injuries, and we hope the victim, family members, and other loved ones can continue their healing process."

