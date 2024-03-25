Canton man had sexual relations with underage girls including his cousin, authorities say

A 27-year-old Canton man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to fathering a child with a 15-year-old girl and having sexual relations with his 12-year-old cousin. This is according to a Madison and Rankin County District Attorney press release.

Bruce Thompson, 27, was sentenced to serve 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections without the possibility of early release or parole, the release states.

In February of 2019, the University of Mississippi Medical Center reported to the Canton Police Department that a 15-year-old girl miscarried a child while at the hospital.

Canton police investigated the incident to determine the father of the child due to the mother still being under the age of consent.

From their investigation and a DNA testing, police confirmed Thompson was the father.

He was 22 at the time the infant was conceived, and the victim was 14.

Inmates escape for jail: Two of the four escaped Yazoo County jail inmates captured

Prior to the indictment, officers received a complaint from another juvenile’s mother stating Thompson had been having sex with her child since the child was 12.

Thompson and the juvenile were cousins, the release states.

According to the news release, Canton police discovered explicit messages through Facebook and text messages between Thompson and the underage female which indicated that he had been engaging in sexual acts with the child since 2021.

Neither victim testified against Thompson. Thompson pleaded guilty in both cases.

Once Thompson is released from prison, he will be required to register and report as a sex offender for the duration of his life.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Canton MS man guilty of sex with underage girls including cousin