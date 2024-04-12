Family of Akron teenager shot by police officer to hold morning press conference

Nearly two weeks after an Akron police officer shot 15-year-old Tavion Koonce-Williams on April 1, the teen's family will address the public at 11 a.m. Friday at 8 Point Hall alongside attorney Imokhai Okolo and other community leaders.

The press conference comes five days after the City of Akron released body-worn camera footage and the personnel file of officer Ryan Westlake, a nine-year veteran of the police department involved in the shooting.

Body camera footage showed how Westlake pulled up alongside the Tavion on Brittain Road, opened his car door and asked to see the teen's hands. That's when Westlake fired a single shot, striking Tavion in the hand and wrist.

"Oh s***," the officer said immediately after shooting the gun. "Shots fired. Shots fired."

Throwing his hands in the air, Tavion yelled that the gun was a fake.

The teen, an East High School student, could face a facsimile firearms charge, Okolo said.

Westlake's history of disciplinary action

Westlake's personnel file showed a disciplinary record for several incidents that occurred while he was on and off duty, including one where he pulled a weapon on his girlfriend while intoxicated. He was fired and then reinstated in 2021 for the incident.

Former Mayor Dan Horrigan fired Westlake in July 2021, saying he wasn't "fit" to be an Akron officer.

The city, though, rescinded Westlake's termination in a deal reached with the police union, according to personnel records. Westlake agreed to serve a 71-day suspension and withdraw all appeals or grievances.

Another 2021 incident put the officer under scrutiny for using profanity and a homophobic term while on duty.

“I recognize my language is unacceptable,” he said at the time. “While my intention was not malicious, I understand the language is unprofessional and offensive.”

The officer said he registered for a training focused on interacting with the public.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Family of Akron teenager shot by police officer to address public