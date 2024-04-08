What body-worn camera footage shows about a teen with a fake gun being shot by police

Officers recovered what appears to be a facsimile firearm that the teen allegedly had in his possession in the moments leading up an officer-involved shooting the Goodyear Heights neighborhood on April 1, 2024.

An Akron police officer who shot a teen suspected of pointing a gun at homes had been fired in 2021 for pulling a weapon on his girlfriend while intoxicated and other incidents, according to his personnel file.

The city of Akron on Monday released body-worn camera footage and the personnel file of the officer involved in the April 1 shooting.

The body-worn camera footage shows the moment on April 1 when an officer shot and struck a 15-year-old boy in the hand who allegedly pointed a gun that turned out to be fake at Goodyear Heights homes.

The officer, whose body camera footage shows the shooting, pulls up alongside a home on Brittain Road and opens the driver-side door before asking the teen where he came from.

"Where you coming from? Can I see your hands really quick?" the officer asked.

In the seconds after asking for his hands, the officer grabbed his police-issued firearm and fired a single shot, striking the teen's right hand. The fake gun was seen on the devil strip as the officer exited the vehicle.

"Oh s***," the officer said immediately after shooting the gun. "Shots fired. Shots fired."

The teen threw his hands in the air, yelling that the gun was a fake as the officer continued pointing his service weapon at the boy. The teen's right hand, which was shot, was partially closed.

"Drop to the ground," the officer said. "Hands behind your back."

Laying belly-first on the ground, the teen was handcuffed by the officer as police cruisers arrive at the scene. Seconds later, the officer is seen and heard removing the handcuffs, cutting his shirt to provide first aid and calling for a tourniquet.

As officers provided first aid, the teen reiterated that the gun was fake.

"I was scared," the teen told officers. "I'm just coming from home. I came from my cousin's funeral and everything."

The teen, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital for what police said were non-life-threatening injuries. His face was redacted in the video to protect his privacy, according to the Akron Police Department.

The replica gun was turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), which is doing an independent investigation.

A 911 call came into the police department at about 7 p.m. from a woman who reported seeing a male pull out a gun and point it at houses on Tonawanda Avenue and Newton Street.

The police-involved shooting occurred near Ottawa Avenue and Brittain Road.

The officer, who has been with the department for nine years, has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is the department’s policy for officer-involved shootings.

In 2021, the city fired the officer but later agreed to rescind his termination in a deal reached with the police union, according to his personnel file. He agreed to serve a 71-day suspension and withdraw all appeals or grievances.

After BCI completes its investigation, the case will be turned over to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for review before being submitted to a Summit County grand jury to determine if charges are warranted.

A separate internal investigation also will be done by the Akron Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards and Accountability.

This is the same process that was used to investigate the police shooting of Jayland Walker, which resulted in the eight officers involved not being charged. The internal police investigation also found that the officers had not violated any policies or procedures.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

