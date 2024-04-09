What worn-body camera footage shows in Akron police shooting of teen with fake gun

The intersection of Ottawa Avenue and Brittain Road is near where a teen was shot by Akron police on April 1.

One week after an Akron police officer fired a single shot and struck a 15-year-old boy in the hand, the city of Akron and Akron Police Department released body-worn camera footage and a call from the incident.

Footage shows -- from the officer's perspective -- the moment he shot the teen who allegedly pointed a gun that turned out to be fake at Goodyear Heights homes.

The officer involved in the shooting was Ryan Westlake, a nine-year veteran of the police department whose personnel file also was released Monday.

Officer fired, reinstated: Akron police officer who shot 15-year-old April 1 was fired, reinstated in 2021

What led to the shooting?

Officers recovered what appears to be a facsimile firearm that the teen allegedly had in his possession in the moments leading up an officer-involved shooting the Goodyear Heights neighborhood on April 1, 2024.

Akron police received a 911 call at about 7 p.m. April 1 from a woman walking her dog near Tonawanda Avenue and Newton Street. She reported a male who pulled out a gun and pointed it at houses.

Moments later, at about 7:11 p.m., Westlake pulled up alongside a home on Britain Road near Ottawa Avenue and opened the driver-side door before questioning the teen.

Shooting: Akron police recover fake gun from teen who was shot in the arm by officer

"Where you coming from? Can I see your hands really quick?" Westlake asked.

In the second after asking to see the teen's hands, Westlake grabbed his police-issued firearm and fired a single shot, striking the boy's right hand. The fake gun was seen on the devil strip as the officer exited the vehicle.

"Oh s***," Westlake said immediately after shooting his gun. "Shots fired. Shots fired."

What happened after the shooting?

The teen then threw his hands in the air, yelling that the gun was a fake, as Westlake continued pointing his service weapon at the boy while approaching him. The teen's right hand, which was shot, was partially closed.

"Drop to the ground," Westlake said. "Hands behind your back."

Laying belly-first on the ground, the teen was handcuffed by Westlake as other officers ran to the teen's side. Seconds later, Westlake is seen and heard removing the handcuffs, cutting the teen's shirt to provide first aid and calling for a tourniquet.

As officers provided first aid, the teen reiterated that the gun was fake.

"I was scared," the teen told officers. "I'm just coming from home. I came from my cousin's funeral and everything."

The teen, whose name isn't being used because he is a minor, was taken to a local hospital for what police said were non-life-threatening injuries. His face was blurred in the video to protect his privacy, according to the Akron Police Department.

The video ends at 7:15 p.m., four minutes after it began, with the officer walking toward a cruiser.

Neighbors said they saw the teen walk to an ambulance.

Investigation into the incident

The gun was turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), which is doing an independent investigation before turning it over to the Ohio Attorney General's Office for review.

The case will then be submitted to a Summit County grand jury to determine if charges are warranted.

The Akron Police Department's Office of Professional Standards and Accountability also will conduct its own investigation.

Bryce Buyakie covers courts and public safety for the Beacon Journal. He can be reached by email at bbuyakie@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @bryce_buyakie.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Worn-body camera footage shows moment Akron police shoot teen