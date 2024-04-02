'He was yelling in pain': Witnesses share what they heard, saw after Akron police shot teen

Van Marshall talks to the media Tuesday about a shooting the previous night in front of his Brittain Road house involving a teen and Akron police.

Van Marshall was sitting in the back room of his house Monday evening when he heard a single gunshot ring out.

Peering out his window, Marshall saw two Akron police officers standing in front of his house as cruisers filled Brittain Road, he recalled Tuesday morning. Then he saw a young man stand up and walk to an ambulance.

Marshall and his neighbors heard the gunshot but did not see the shooting or witness what led to the incident.

"I have no clue what happened," Marshall said. "I'm assuming he got shot right here, but I'm not sure."

Police shooting: Teen hospitalized after Akron police shooting in Goodyear Heights

He later learned what happened. An Akron police officer shot a 15-year-old boy in the arm while investigating a report of a person aiming a gun at residences in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood.

A 911 call came in at about 7 p.m. in the area of Tonawanda Avenue and Newton Street. The shooting occurred near Ottawa Avenue and Brittain Road.

Akron Police Capt. Chris Brewer told the Akron Beacon Journal Monday night that he did not know if a gun was found on or near the teen.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The intersection of Ottawa Avenue and Brittain Road near where a teen was shot by Akron police on Tuesday in Akron.

Goodyear Heights neighbors saw nothing before the gunshot

In a home across the street from Marshall, Karen Parks was sitting on the couch when she heard the gunshot. Startled by the noise, Parks looked out the window and saw over a dozen police cars, first responders and a teenager lying in the grass.

At the same time, two doors down, Stacey Rybolt was in the shower when the shooting happened.

"I heard a noise and thought a cat knocked something over," the 25-year-old Rybolt recalled.

Leaving the shower to see what happened, she found her cats and birds in a panic. After she calmed them down, she looked out the window and saw the street lined with police cruisers. Then she noticed the 15-year-old.

"He was yelling in pain," Rybolt said.

Both Rybolt and Parks didn't see the shooting take place, but they saw the aftermath when emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

"I want to make sure it was the right call, but I don't know what happened," Rybolt said. "It's sad that a 15-year-old was shot. It's all really unfortunate no matter what."

